Streetwise newsletter: Top reads of the week; Regulators get more power; TMX technical problems

Bad guys: Canadian investment regulators are being handed greater power to collect on penalties levied against investment firms and financial advisers who wrong investors. Story (Clare O’Hara)

Technical problems: Trading on Canada’s biggest stock market came to a sudden halt Friday afternoon, as technical problems forced major exchanges to shut down early. Story (Christina Pellegrini, Andrew Willis and Niall McGee)

IPOs: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., a human-resources software company run from Toronto, made a splashy debut on New York and Toronto stock exchanges on Thursday, as the stock surged more than 40 per cent and the company added about US$1-billion to its market capitalization. Story (Dave Ebner and Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

Annual meetings: Armed with a pile of cash and improving financial results, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. founder and chief executive officer Prem Watsa told shareholders that the best times for the company are still ahead. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

Fortress saga: A mortgage brokerage firm that raised millions from investors to finance projects for Fortress Real Developments Inc. has notified clients that it is going out of business. Story (Janet McFarland, for subscribers)

ROB Magazine interview: Brett Wilson on surviving cancer, his big bet on cannabis and his spirit animal Story

Governance: Aphria Inc. says it is taking steps to improve its corporate governance by adopting a formal policy for how company insiders can invest in other cannabis companies and sit on their boards. Story (Christina Pellegrini)

Discipline: Ontario’s securities watchdog has approved a settlement with Miles Nadal, mirroring a U.S. ban against the former chief executive officer of MDC Partners Inc. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)

Financial products: Investment funds tracking companies described as innovative and disruptive are attracting dollars both in the United States and Canada, but investors need to check out what’s under the hood, as these products can include a broad range of companies. Story (Clare O’Hara)

Regulators: The Bank of Nova Scotia’s asset management division, 1832 Asset Management L.P., is the second investment fund manager to be fined this month for excessive spending in its mutual fund sales practices. Story (Clare O’Hara)

Street moves: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is replenishing its senior leadership team as the $337-billion fund manager looks to regroup some of its investment strategies and add new viewpoints. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

Proxy adviser: All Crescent Point Energy Corp. shareholders have to do now is decide which parallel universe they prefer. Two major proxy advisory firms have issued their reports on Cation Capital Inc.’s campaign to install four directors on the board of Crescent Point, an oil company struggling to regain the market’s favour. The reports send contrasting messages. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

CEO next? The Canada Infrastructure Bank has landed a chief financial officer, but the search for a CEO drags on, three years after the federal Liberals first promised the $35-billion agency. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

Going private: Mitel Networks Corp., one of Canada’s oldest and most valuable publicly traded technology companies, is set to be taken private after accepting an all-cash US$2-billion offer from private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners LP. Story (Sean Silcoff)

Toy sale: Canada’s 82 Toys “R” Us stores are set to remain open for business as Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. prepares to take control of the specialty retailer of toys and baby gear. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

Investigation: More than one-third of the money raised from investors to provide syndicated mortgage loans for Fortress Real Developments Inc.’s building projects was paid out as cash commissions to salespeople and as consulting fees to Fortress, new court documents say. Story (Janet McFarland, for subscribers)

Opinion: The government is currently considering whether the proposed sale of Aecon to Hong Kong-based CCCC International Holding Ltd. (CCCI) is in our country’s best interest. As two former federal industry ministers with a combined 39 years of public service, we can attest to the careful consideration the government is – and should – be giving this transaction. Story

Private equity: Canadian waste management giant GFL Environmental Inc. has secured new private equity backing, dumping the idea of a public market launch in favour of a growth strategy funded by financial partners including the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

Oil sector: As the federal and Alberta governments race to rescue the Kinder Morgan pipeline project, the global financial community is sending new signals that Canada’s investment in the fossil-fuel economy comes with increasing climate-change risks. Story ( Shawn McCarthy, for subscribers)

Blockchain: Bank of Montreal has its proof: Faster international trade conducted by digital ledgers can work. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)

International banking: Deutsche Bank is expected to cut around 1,000 jobs or 10 per cent of its workforce in the United States, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the German lender scales back its global investment banking ambitions. Story



U.S. regulation: Emboldened by President Trump’s pledge to loosen laws introduced following the 2007-2009 global financial crisis, U.S. banks are pushing to scrap or revise more than a dozen other lesser-known rules they say are outdated, costly and hurt economic growth. Story

Distressed assets: Toys “R” Us Canada Ltd. says it has received court approval in both Canada and the U.S. for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. to take over the Canadian wing of the beleaguered retailer. Story



Telecom sector: U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are finalizing terms as they seek to sign a merger by Monday that could value Sprint at around US$26-billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Story



The Top 1000: Report on Business magazine’s exclusive ranking of Canada’s largest companies List

