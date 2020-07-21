Streetwise newsletter: Torstar shareholders back $60-million deal to take company private

Torstar shareholders back $60-million deal to take company private: Shareholders of Torstar Corp. approved a $60-million deal to take the publishing company private, even though rival bidders had floated a richer cash offer a day earlier. (Jeffrey Jones)
Canaccord lands new brokers as it looks past the pandemic: Brokerage house Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. landed a trio of investment advisers from rival dealers in the past week, a sign that wealth managers are looking past the pandemic and once again recruiting talent. (Andrew Willis)
Former Coinsquare executives pay nearly $2-million in penalties to OSC in landmark case: The former executive team of Coinsquare Ltd., a Toronto-based crypto asset exchange, has paid nearly $2-million in total penalties to the Ontario Securities Commission in a landmark case for the regulation of the nascent sector. (Greg McArthur)
