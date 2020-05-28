Streetwise newsletter: Trading strategy losses hurt banks’ capital markets profit

Trading strategy losses hurt banks’ capital markets profit: The capital markets divisions at the Bank of Montreal and the Royal Bank of Canada did little to prop up earnings this quarter, as losses due to market volatility overshadowed strong fixed income trading activity and debt underwriting. (Mark Rendell)
RBC profit falls 54% as loan-loss provisions spike amid COVID-19 pandemic: Royal Bank of Canada’s second-quarter profit fell 54 per cent as the bank built up massive reserves to cover potential losses on loans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (James Bradshaw)
Bank of Montreal profit sinks as more than $1.1-billion earmarked to cover potential loan losses: Bank of Montreal reported a 54-per-cent plunge in second-quarter profit as it earmarked more than $1.1-billion to cover potential losses on loans amid the coronavirus pandemic. (James Bradshaw)
Torstar buyers plan to ramp up struggling newspaper’s digital strategy: The bidders for Torstar Corp. plan to push the struggling newspaper publisher’s transformation into a digital news and information provider, an effort best accomplished outside the glare of public markets, they said on Wednesday. (Jeffrey Jones)
