Streetwise newsletter: Transat weighs takeover offers, TD asset management shuffles executives

Travel company Transat weighs multiple takeover offers: Montreal-based Transat A.T. Inc. is evaluating multiple takeover offers and has formed a special committee to weigh the merits of selling the company. The company, which sells vacation packages and operates a holiday travel airline, disclosed the takeover approaches on Tuesday morning. Transat currently employs about 5,000 people, and it had a market value of $222-million at the close of trading on Monday. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)
Executive shuffle at TD Asset Management: TD Asset Management has appointed Rob Vanderhooft as its chief investment officer while Bruce Cooper steps away from the role and remains CEO with a greater focus on international expansion. Canada’s second-largest bank by assets announced the management changes internally on Monday. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)
HSBC’s global banking division reshuffles management as new boss makes his mark: HSBC has reshuffled its global banking division as former JP Morgan banker Greg Guyett put his stamp on the business, which has been under pressure in recent years. Story (Reuters, for subscribers)
Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio tops the list of hedge fund manager compensation: Ray Dalio has been sounding the alarm about income inequality and a new ranking of top hedge fund managers demonstrates that he knows what he is talking about. Story (New York times)
U.S. Attorney-General Barr recuses himself from antitrust probe of T-Mobile, Sprint merger: U.S. Attorney General William Barr has recused himself from the Justice Department’s deliberations on whether to allow T-Mobile to proceed with its $26 billion acquisition of Sprint, according to a source familiar with the decision. Story (Reuters, for subscribers)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: ROB MAGAZINE
Onex’s art of the deal: For Gerry Schwartz, bland is good for business. But is it enough in the face of new challenges? Onex and its brilliant founder have an astonishing 35-year track record. The challenge for investors is figuring out what’s happening from year to year. ROB Magazine (David Berman, for subscribers)
The Liberals’ CMHC mortgage madness is another subprime crisis waiting to happen: Are you a first-time home buyer who is feeling priced out of the market? Don’t worry about saving more money – go see Cammy the Mortgage Closer instead. You probably know the agency, officially known as the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC), as the federal mortgage insurer. But starting in September, it will also offer home loans to help property newbies just like you. ROB Magazine (Rita Trichur, for subscribers)
Why RBC is becoming the New England Patriots of Bay Street: It’s time to acknowledge that when it comes to investment banking, RBC Capital Markets is playing in a different league than its Canadian rivals. The deal-making arm of Royal Bank of Canada churned out $8.4-billion in revenue last year, almost as much as its second- and third-ranked domestic competitors put together. In the same way it seems preordained that football’s New England Patriots will be Super Bowl favourites every year, it now appears certain that RBC Capital Markets will make far more money than any other Bay Street dealer. ROB Magazine (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)
The Top 1000: Report on Business magazine’s exclusive ranking of Canada’s largest companies Rankings (for subscribers)
