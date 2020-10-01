Streetwise newsletter: Trudeau’s gamble - Is the revamped Infrastructure Bank ready to help carry his climate agenda?

Ottawa announces new plan for Canada Infrastructure Bank focused on broadband, retrofits and agriculture: The federal government announced a $10-billion plan for the Canada Infrastructure Bank that features a strong green focus in areas like retrofits and electric buses, as well as pledges to expand rural broadband and agricultural irrigation in Western Canada. (Bill Curry)
Trudeau’s gamble: Is the revamped Infrastructure Bank ready to help carry his climate agenda?: More than three years into its existence, the Canada Infrastructure Bank has finally been put in a position to succeed. Now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really need to hope that it is capable of doing so, because much of their ambition for a climate-friendly economic recovery hangs on it. (Adam Radwanski)
Activist investor Sandpiper looks to oust most of Artis REIT’s board: Sandpiper Group has launched a proxy fight against Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a bid to oust most of the board after the commercial landlord announced a plan to spin off $779-million of its retail assets into a new trust. (Jeffrey Jones)
Former Bondfield CEO faces seven criminal charges including assault and uttering threats: York Regional Police have laid seven criminal charges against John Aquino, the former chief executive officer of Bondfield Construction Co. Ltd., including allegations that he assaulted and threatened to kill employees and co-owners of the company. (Greg McArthur)
For Cineplex, the show must go on – but can it?: Just about every reason to invest in Cineplex Inc. over the past three years has gone horribly wrong. Perhaps simply betting that the pandemic will eventually recede is the only remaining reason. (David Berman)
Oil and gas producer Paramount Resources says it may make a takeover bid for smaller rival NuVista: The acquisition of a 17.6 per cent stake in Calgary oil and gas producer NuVista Energy Ltd. by rival Paramount Resources Ltd. is part of a trend toward “forced” consolidation in the troubled Canadian energy sector, analysts say. (Canadian Press)
Top Canadian institutional investors pledge to promote diversity in their portfolios: Canadian institutional investors overseeing more than $2.3-trillion in combined assets have signed a statement that acknowledges the existence of systemic racism in Canada and have pledged to promote diversity and inclusion in their portfolios and organizations. (David Berman)
