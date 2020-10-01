Streetwise newsletter: Trudeau’s gamble - Is the revamped Infrastructure Bank ready to help carry his climate agenda?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Trudeau’s gamble - Is the revamped Infrastructure Bank ready to help carry his climate agenda?

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ottawa announces new plan for Canada Infrastructure Bank focused on broadband, retrofits and agriculture: The federal government announced a $10-billion plan for the Canada Infrastructure Bank that features a strong green focus in areas like retrofits and electric buses, as well as pledges to expand rural broadband and agricultural irrigation in Western Canada. (Bill Curry)

Trudeau’s gamble: Is the revamped Infrastructure Bank ready to help carry his climate agenda?: More than three years into its existence, the Canada Infrastructure Bank has finally been put in a position to succeed. Now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really need to hope that it is capable of doing so, because much of their ambition for a climate-friendly economic recovery hangs on it. (Adam Radwanski)

Activist investor Sandpiper looks to oust most of Artis REIT’s board: Sandpiper Group has launched a proxy fight against Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a bid to oust most of the board after the commercial landlord announced a plan to spin off $779-million of its retail assets into a new trust. (Jeffrey Jones)

Story continues below advertisement

Former Bondfield CEO faces seven criminal charges including assault and uttering threats: York Regional Police have laid seven criminal charges against John Aquino, the former chief executive officer of Bondfield Construction Co. Ltd., including allegations that he assaulted and threatened to kill employees and co-owners of the company. (Greg McArthur)

For Cineplex, the show must go on – but can it?: Just about every reason to invest in Cineplex Inc. over the past three years has gone horribly wrong. Perhaps simply betting that the pandemic will eventually recede is the only remaining reason. (David Berman)

Oil and gas producer Paramount Resources says it may make a takeover bid for smaller rival NuVista: The acquisition of a 17.6 per cent stake in Calgary oil and gas producer NuVista Energy Ltd. by rival Paramount Resources Ltd. is part of a trend toward “forced” consolidation in the troubled Canadian energy sector, analysts say. (Canadian Press)

Top Canadian institutional investors pledge to promote diversity in their portfolios: Canadian institutional investors overseeing more than $2.3-trillion in combined assets have signed a statement that acknowledges the existence of systemic racism in Canada and have pledged to promote diversity and inclusion in their portfolios and organizations. (David Berman)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies