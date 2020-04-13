 Skip to main content
Streetwise

Streetwise newsletter: Two private lenders freeze investor requests for capital

Two private lenders freeze investor requests for capital: Two of Canada’s largest private debt funds, Bridging Finance Inc. and Romspen Investment Corp., froze investor redemptions on Monday, the latest sign of COVID-19-related stress in a sector popular with wealthy, income-seeking investors. (Andrew Willis)

Major Canadian accounting firms cut pay for partners as work slows due to pandemic: Some of Canada’s major accounting firms have reduced partner compensation and introduced voluntary time-off measures to improve their cash flow as the coronavirus pandemic continues, while so far avoiding job cuts. (David Milstead and Sean Silcoff)

Tech industry calls on CRA to release funds critical for innovation economy: Technology companies and startups that rely on special tax refunds for innovation are calling on the federal government to release more than $180-million in claims, many of which have been held up as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Greg McArthur)

Competition Bureau relaxes collusion enforcement for companies working together on pandemic response: Canada’s Competition Bureau says it will allow companies that normally compete with each other to temporarily work together to deliver key services or products in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Christine Dobby)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

