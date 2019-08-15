Streetwise newsletter: Underwriters stuck with about a third of New Gold’s stock issue; Koch Industries sells its oil sands properties

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Underwriters stuck with about a third of New Gold’s stock issue after ‘bought deal’ falters: New Gold Inc.’s $150-million stock issue has met with a frosty reception from investors as underwriters remain stuck with about a third of the shares despite bullion’s big run this year. Story (Niall McGee and Tim Kiladze)
Koch Industries sells its oil sands properties to Paramount: The conglomerate run by the wealthy Koch brothers has sold its oil sands assets to a unit of Paramount Resources Ltd. for an undisclosed sum following halted attempts to develop projects. Koch Industries Inc., whose billionaire owners Charles and David Koch are well known in the United States for supporting conservative causes, transferred five oil sands leases to Cavalier Energy, which is the oil sands unit of Calgary-based Paramount, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator. Story (Jeffrey Jones)
U.S. FCC chairman circulates order to approve Sprint, T-Mobile tie-up: U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Wednesday circulated a draft order that would grant approval to the US$26-billion tie-up of T-Mobile Us Inc and Sprint Corp. Story (Reuters)
WeWork preps for IPO with growing revenues and widening losses: WeWork owner The We Company published detailed financial statements for the first time on Wednesday, revealing breakneck revenue growth and soaring losses, as it prepares for an initial public offering as early as next month. Story (Reuters)
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS:
Wealthsimple partners with high-net-worth adviser Grayhawk Investment Strategies: Robo-adviser Wealthsimple is partnering with independent wealth manager Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc., as the online portfolio platform looks to gain a foothold in the arena of ultra-high-net-worth investors. Story (Clare O’Hara)
Four new ‘one ticket solution’ ETFs make debut as their popularity soars: The number of exchange-traded fund products that offer so-called one-ticket solutions to building a portfolio continues to grow in Canada amid their surging popularity. Four new such “asset allocation” ETFs started trading Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: three from RBC iShares, bringing the bank’s total offerings in the space to five, and one from CI Financial. Story (Clare O’Hara)
CPPIB tops $400-billion in assets for the first time: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board eked out a 1.1-per-cent return in the quarter ended June 30, but it was enough to allow it to report for the first time that the country’s pension fund had more than $400-billion in assets. CPPIB CEO Mark Machin, in a prepared statement, said it posted “solid” net income across the globe, but its results were dampened by the strengthening Canadian dollar. Story (David Milstead)
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan looks to expand in Asia, Europe: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of the world’s biggest pension funds, plans to hire “extensively” in Asia and Europe over the next two years and could shift an extra $11-billion into infrastructure and other real assets, its chief executive said. Story (Reuters)
A new registered investment advisor category could have significant upside for Canada: Financial advisors and investors in Canada could benefit from the introduction of a few key features from the United States’ financial advisory system; namely, the registered investment advisor (RIA) model, the ecosystem that supports it and the turnkey asset management program (TAMP). Story (Jason Pereira)
