Streetwise newsletter: U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley launches wealth management business in Canada

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley launches wealth management business in Canada: Investment bank Morgan Stanley is diving into the competitive Canadian wealth management market by launching a suite of services targeted at executives who own stakes in their companies. (Andrew Willis)

Shopify to offer deposit accounts and payment cards to small business owners: E-commerce giant Shopify Inc. is extending its reach into financial services with plans to offer deposit accounts and payment cards to small-business owners who might feel underappreciated by traditional banks. (James Bradshaw)

Constellation Software buys Topicus with plans to spin out a new public company: Acquisition machine Constellation Software Inc. plans to spin out its European division as a newly minted public company, a move that positions one of Canada’s largest technology companies for further expansion through takeovers. (Andrew Willis)

BoC needs to figure out how pandemic patterns will affect inflation measures: For the first time in more than a decade, Canada has entered the world of negative inflation. But the Bank of Canada, whose primary mission is pursuing its 2-per-cent target and avoiding deflation at all costs, isn’t terribly alarmed – yet. (David Parkinson)

