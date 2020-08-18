Streetwise newsletter: US short seller targets GFL Environmental

US short seller targets GFL Environmental: Spruce Point Capital Management, a U.S. short seller with a fondness for Canadian targets, has set its sights on GFL Environmental Inc., doubting the debt-heavy company’s ability to ever show consistent profits. (David Milstead)
Calgary’s Attabotics gets $50-million from Teachers, Honeywell to expand its ant-inspired warehouse technology: The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is leading a US$50-million investment into warehouse robotics company Attabotics Inc. to help the Calgary firm build out its client roster and technology – vertical storage structures inspired by ant colonies that it claims can reduce warehouse footprints by as much as 85 per cent. (Josh O’Kane)
Paramount Resources demands cash payout for its stake in merged oil and gas producer: Paramount Resources Ltd. said Monday the amalgamation of Strath Resources and Cona Resources is not in the best interests of shareholders and exercised its right of dissent under Alberta Business Corporations Act. The move means Paramount is entitled to a cash payment of the value of its common shares. (Emma Graney)
Ivanhoe signs Africa partnership with China’s CNMC: Vancouver-based Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. on Tuesday announced a deal with China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co. Ltd. (CNMC) under which the companies would jointly look for African mining projects to explore, develop or acquire. (Reuters)
Canadian gold miners eye London and New York listings as Toronto loses shine: Gold miners in Canada keen to tap new investors are eyeing secondary listings in London and New York, underscoring pent-up demand for the precious metal from generalist funds. (Reuters)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.