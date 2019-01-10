Streetwise newsletter: Vena secures a big financing and Difference Capital gets a windfall from it

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Toronto’s Vena secures $115-million in financing from U.S. private-equity firms: With interest in its sector heating up, Toronto financial planning-and-analysis subscription-software firm Vena Solutions Inc. has drawn $115-million in new investment from two American private-equity firms. It’s at least the seventh $100-million-plus investment in a Canadian scaleup tech company in the past 12 months as the country’s booming tech sector continues to draw attention from global investors. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

Wekerle’s Difference Capital gets windfall from Vena financing: There was a rare bit of good news Wednesday for Michael Wekerle’s Difference Capital Financial Inc. The reason for the good turn of fortune is Toronto’s Vena Solutions Inc. The enterprise software firm said Wednesday that it had closed a $115-million financing led by American growth capital firm JMI Equity. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

How a big deal in the ETF industry could mean better returns and lower fees for investors: Anything that puts more exchange-traded funds in the hands of investors instead of junk mutual funds and sketchy or poorly chosen stocks is a win. That’s what the partnership announced earlier this week between ETF leader BlackRock Inc. and ETF laggard Royal Bank of Canada will do. ETFs have surged in popularity in recent years, but they’re still just a sliver of what the mutual fund industry has amassed. Getting the investment industry to use ETFs at the expense of other products is the best path forward for future growth. Story (Rock Carrick, for subscribers)

Husky’s gas-station chain expected to attract strong buyer interest: Husky Energy Inc. is likely to find there’s strong buyer interest in its Canadian gas-station network from an industry whose ownership has shifted radically in recent years. The assets that Husky is considering selling, including about 500 retail, card-lock and bulk-fuel outlets and a small refinery in Prince George, B.C., could fetch around $1-billion in proceeds, although analysts' estimates vary widely based on educated guesses on multiples of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Money laundering: Danske Bank A/S and four former top executives were sued on Wednesday by a U.S. shareholder that accused Denmark’s largest bank of defrauding investors and inflating its share price by hiding and failing to stop widespread money laundering at its Estonian branch. Story (for subscribers)

MORE DEALS NEWS

Real estate: The Chrysler Building, an Art Deco masterpiece that has been a defining image of New York City’s skyline for decades, has been put up for sale, a minority owner of the building and a broker hired to market the property said on Wednesday. Story (for subscribers)

Energy: Saudi Aramco will issue bonds in the second quarter of 2019, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Wednesday. The Saudi oil giant has considered issuing bonds to help finance its planned acquisition of a controlling stake in petrochemical maker SABIC. Story (for subscribers)

