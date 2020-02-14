 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Streetwise newsletter: Waste giant GFL close to re-launch major IPO, hoping to raise $3-billion

For Subscribers
Comments

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Waste giant GFL close to re-launch major IPO, hoping to raise $3-billion: Canadian waste management giant GFL Environmental Inc. is on the cusp of re-launching an initial public offering after its first attempt failed, with plans to raise $3-billion following encouraging meetings with potential investors. (Tim Kiladze)

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Former Bondfield CEO fights monitor’s efforts to recover payments: The former chief executive officer of Bondfield Construction Co. Ltd is trying to derail the legal approach taken by a court-appointed monitor to recover millions of dollars it alleges were improperly diverted out of the company’s coffers. (Greg McArthur and Karen Howlett)

Sun Life says sales could slow in China amid virus outbreak: Sun Life Financial Inc. has warned of a potential slowdown in sales in its mainland China and Hong Kong businesses as it implements daily health monitoring of its employees in the region and extends grace periods on payments for customers affected by the coronavirus. (Clare O’Hara)

Regulators scale back proposed rules on use of alternative financial measures: Bowing to pressure, Canadian securities regulators have scaled back proposed rules designed to rein in companies that use alternative financial measures to make their results look better. (David Milstead)

Brookfield Asset Management reports lower income in fourth-quarter but beats expectations: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. says its net income for the fourth quarter was less than half the level a year earlier, in part because of asset sales in the previous year. (The Canadian Press)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Inside the Bondfield investigation: Hundreds of thousands in cash deposits flowed into account, records reveal: A bank account that took in millions, including 70 cash deposits of $9,000 each, is at the centre of insolvency proceedings for one of Ontario’s biggest builders of public infrastructure. (Karen Howlett and Greg McArthur)

