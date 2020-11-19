Streetwise newsletter: West Fraser Timber to buy Norbord in all-stock deal worth $4-billion

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
West Fraser Timber to buy Norbord in all-stock deal worth $4-billion: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is buying Norbord Inc. in a $4-billion deal that will make the lumber and plywood producer a major global manufacturer of panels used for construction sheathing and flooring. Under the friendly deal, shareholders of Norbord will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share. That equates to $49.35 a share, the companies said. (Jeffrey Jones and Brent Jang)
Nasdaq to buy Verafin for US$2.75-billion in biggest Canadian software takeover since 2007: The transaction is one of Canada’s largest ever software deals, and by far the largest technology deal in Atlantic Canadian history. It is being hailed as a win for Newfoundland and Labrador at a time when the province is struggling with high unemployment and low oil prices, and as a coup for the Canadian private capital firms that backed the company. (Mark Rendell and Sean Silcoff)
AIMCo CEO Kevin Uebelein stepping down in wake of $2.1-billion loss: The chief executive officer of Alberta’s $119-billion, government-owned fund manager is departing in the wake of a $2.1-billion loss this year that was traced to flaws in the Crown corporation’s risk management and corporate culture. (Andrew Willis)
BuzzFeed buying HuffPost from Verizon for undisclosed price: BuzzFeed is buying HuffPost from Verizon as part of a bigger deal that has the wireless giant investing in the digital-media company. Verizon will be a minority shareholder in BuzzFeed and the two companies will partner on content and ads. A downturn in advertising due to the pandemic has hurt both traditional and digital-only media organizations, resulting in layoffs and furloughs. (The Associated Press)
Be wary of the risks of using buy now, pay later programs for small purchases, experts warn: After a qualifying process, the services allow shoppers to pay for their purchases in small increments spread out over weeks or months and sometimes offer access to a tracking portal where they can adjust their payments if unforeseen circumstances come up. (The Canadian Press)
How Intact landed its largest and most complex takeover yet: Intact has announced a deal to buy RSA Canada, which has a five per cent market share – but to do so, it also has to acquire the parent company’s British division, as well as co-own RSA’s Danish business. (Tim Kiladze)
