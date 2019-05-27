Streetwise newsletter: What a Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger could mean for Canada

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Proposed Fiat Chrysler merger with Renault would not affect Ontario factory jobs, Unifor head assures: Jerry Dias, national president of Unifor, said he was told by an executive with the company that the merger plan unveiled on Monday was about offsetting costs by sharing vehicle platforms and systems while offering complementary lineups. Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said on Monday its offer to merge with the French manufacturer would form the third-largest car maker globally with 8.7 million yearly vehicle sales and a strong presence in most large markets.Story (Eric Atkins, for subscribers)
ApplyBoard continues 'unbelievably phenomenal’ growth by raising $55-million: After starting new lives at the University of Waterloo earlier this decade, three brothers from Iran set out in 2015 to help others do the same. Today, they’ve helped more than 45,000 international students apply for schools worldwide – and just raised $55-million to bring that number even higher. ApplyBoard Inc. is one of the fastest-growing young scale-ups in Canada. Story (Josh’OKane, for subscribers)
IIROC permanently bans former CFO of now-defunct Octagon Capital: The former chief financial officer of the now-defunct investment firm Octagon Capital Corp. has been permanently banned by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. The settlement agreement between Christopher Everest and IIROC, which has been approved by a hearing panel, will also see Mr. Everest pay a $10,000 fine. Story (Alex Posadzki, for subscribers)
CMHC targets banks for 'cavalier’ approach to mortgage lending: Evan Siddall, the guy who backstops $448-billion in mortgages for Canadian homeowners, is calling out the big banks for what he calls irresponsible behaviour that’s fuelling a highly leveraged residential real estate market. Mr. Siddall is chief executive of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. He’s important. He runs a Crown corporation that helped 123,000 people purchase homes last year by stepping up with mortgage insurance. But Mr. Siddall is still a civil servant. And government officials don’t typically tear a strip off executives at the country’s biggest banks. The CMHC boss must have missed that memo. Opinion (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)
Growing number of lawyers opt out of Big Law game, choosing to start boutique firms: Five years ago, after spending over a decade at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, Neil Paris decided to branch out on his own. There was a bottleneck of young lawyers angling for partner status at the time, leaving his own prospects of attaining the coveted title uncertain, and he knew that a number of his clients were interested in hiring “lawyers with Bay Street experience who don’t bill out at Bay Street rates,” Mr. Paris said. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)
Ottawa needs the right competition framework to keep airfares fair: These changes significantly increase the risk that airline consumers will lose, especially budget-conscious customers. That is because fares are likely to rise more than they should as a result of increased industry concentration and greater focus on airline profitability. Opinion (David Tyerman)
Onex is making more headway with WestJet purchase than its bid for Air Canada 20 years ago: History does seem to rhyme from time to time. So far, Onex Corp. has made more headway in 2019 in its pursuit of a major airline purchase, with its takeover offer to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd., than it did 20 years ago, when its bid for Canadian Airlines and Air Canada was declared illegal by a court. Opinion (Douglas Reid)
Canada’s skies need more airlines and more competition, not less: The Canadian airline industry is suddenly in upheaval, thanks to two major deals. The one getting the most attention is the biggest: private-equity player Onex’s $3.5-billion purchase of WestJet, the country’s second-largest carrier. But it’s the smaller transaction – Air Canada’s proposed $520-million takeover of Transat – that could have a bigger impact. Editorial
Germany tells its banks to set aside $5.9-billion in case of slump: German banking authorities will require the country’s banks to set aside more provisions from July to cover risks stemming from a pumped up domestic property market and slowing economy, the country’s financial authorities said on Monday. Story (Reuters)
Canadian Utilities signs agreements to sell Canadian fossil fuel-based power assets: Eight months after announcing a strategic review of its power plants business, Canadian Utilities Ltd. has struck a deal to sell its entire Canadian fossil fuel-based electricity generation portfolio for about $835 million. Story (Canadian Press)
Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory: Nasdaq withdrew its offer for Oslo Bors on Monday, giving pan-European exchange Euronext free rein to pursue its bid for the Norwegian stock market operator after a five-month battle. Story (Reuters)
Remaking Scotiabank: Brian Porter is making big changes, but will investors buy in? In 2014, shortly after taking over as chief executive officer at Bank of Nova Scotia, Brian Porter took 150 or so of the bank’s most senior executives to the Sheraton in Toronto for an off-site strategy session. The presentation included a slide that listed the words staff most closely associated with working for the country’s third-largest bank. Mr. Porter highlighted words drawn from employee surveys that talked of a collegial, almost familial organization. It spoke to a deeply ingrained culture of loyalty and continuity. Most managers in the ballroom were lifelong Scotiabankers. At times, their promotions and paycheques reflected seniority as much as talent. Story (James Bradshaw and Andrew Willis, for subscribers)
