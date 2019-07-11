Streetwise newsletter: What CannTrust’s woes mean for other industry players looking to raise capital

Note: As usual, highlighted items need to be added when published. If the items are embargoed during the night or until the morning, please alert the morning editor add the items when published.
Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
What CannTrust’s woes mean for other industry players looking to raise capital: CannTrust Holdings Inc. is facing questions over whether it will lose its licence or be forced to destroy thousands of kilograms of cannabis amid a Health Canada investigation that has sent the company’s stock plummeting and led to sales of its product being halted in two provinces. Story (Mark Rendell)
‘I have never seen this’: Aimia shareholders call for new meeting after ‘outrageous conduct’: A group of shareholders at Aimia Inc. are calling for a redo of last month’s annual general meeting, which they say was “plagued with irregularities” and “outrageous conduct.” Story (The Canadian Press)
Facebook’s Libra shows it’s time for central banks to step up: Mme. Lagarde, Mr. Poloz, Mr. Carney and Mr. Powell: It’s time to step up. See Libra as a competitor to the international monetary order and finally move to revolutionize international payments. The way forward is to introduce domestic digital currencies that are instantaneously convertible so that consumers can use them freely and seamlessly. Let’s not waste a golden opportunity for bringing international payments out of the shadows and into the 21st century world of technology. Opinion (Thorsten Koeppl)
U.S. probes Deutsche Bank’s dealings with Malaysia’s 1MDB: The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Deutsche Bank AG violated foreign corruption or anti-money-laundering laws in its work for state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday. Story (Reuters)
Deutsche Bank boss says scolded staff for suit fitting amid layoffs: Chief executive Christian Sewing personally called Deutsche Bank staff members to admonish them for having suit fittings at its London office on the same day that hundreds of their colleagues were fired, Handelsblatt quoted him as saying. Story (Reuters)
