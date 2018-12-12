Streetwise newsletter: Who’s shining brightest among the Big Six; Aphria splits with Stikeman after short-seller reports

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

The Big Six made $45.3-billion this year. Who’s shining brightest?: Fans of Canadian bank stocks will appreciate this number: $45.3-billion. That’s the total profit generated by the Big Six banks in fiscal 2018 (which ended Oct. 31), and the gargantuan number reinforces why the banks have been delivering stellar gains and rising dividends over the long term. Story (David Berman, for subscribers)

Aphria splits with Stikeman after short-seller reports: Aphria Inc. and its long-time law firm, Stikeman Elliott LLP, are expected to cut ties after a deal by the cannabis company to buy assets in Jamaica, Colombia and Argentina came under heavy scrutiny from investors. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

Regulators cracking down on slapdash bookkeeping: Canadian regulators and rule makers are pushing ahead with their efforts to clean up the way companies report their numbers to investors. Story (David Milstead, for subscribers)

MORE DEALS NEWS

Fast-food sector: MTY Food Group Inc. has signed a deal to acquire South St. Burger, a chain of gourmet burger restaurants. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. Story (for subscribers)

