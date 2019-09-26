Streetwise newsletter: Why Canada’s top insurers are eyeing growth in Asia

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Why Canada’s top insurers are eyeing growth in Asia: Two of Canada’s top insurers have zeroed in on Asia as key to their growth, and may be ready to shell out more than US$2-billion to boost their presence there. Story (Jeffrey Jones)
Exit of two Canadian executives clouds WeWork expansion: WeWork’s top two Canadian executives have left the company, adding uncertainty to its expansion plans amid the upheaval surrounding its failed initial public offering and the demotion of its co-founder. Two property experts had been hired to bolster operations in Canada and woo new business with landlords who had concerns about WeWork. Both resigned in August. Story (Rachelle Younglai)
CIBC reorienting Canadian mortgage strategy to focus on more markets, CEO Victor Dodig says: The chief executive of CIBC says the bank is starting to “reorient” its Canadian mortgage strategy after having too large a focus on two large markets and not enough on the rest of the country. Story (The Canadian Press)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Newfoundland software company Verafin secures largest ever Canadian venture deal with $515-million transaction: For the second time this month, a Canadian technology company has set the record for the largest venture funding deal in the country’s history. Story (Sean Silcoff)
MD Financial’s CEO steps down: MD Financial Management’s CEO has announced his retirement and new leadership is to take over on Nov. 1. Story (Clare O’Hara)
Juul replaces CEO; Philip Morris and Altria scrap merger talks: The chief executive of e-cigarette maker Juul stepped down on Wednesday as merger talks between its biggest investor Altria and Philip Morris collapsed in the face of a regulatory backlash against vaping that could reshape the industry. Story (Reuters)
EBay CEO steps down citing differences with revamped board: EBay Inc. chief executive officer Devin Wenig stepped down on Wednesday, citing differences with the company’s recently revamped board, which is looking to sell some of its businesses amid pressure from activist investors. Story (Reuters)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.