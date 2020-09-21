Streetwise newsletter: Why Canadian stocks are performing better than you think

Why Canadian stocks are performing better than you think: It might not feel like it, but the average Canadian stock is actually outperforming its U.S. counterpart so far in 2020. The widespread impression of U.S. dominance in pandemic-era markets is largely rooted in the stratospheric rise of a few technology and internet giants. But for the vast majority of publicly traded U.S. companies, 2020 has been nowhere near as favourable. (Tim Shufelt)
Big gold shareholders urging changes to attract generalist investors as miners fall short on performance: A coalition of heavyweight investors is calling on the global gold industry to improve its performance in several key metrics, even as the share prices of many gold companies hit multiyear highs amid a soaring commodity price. (Niall McGee)
Underwriters cut fees to win Shopify’s business in latest share issue: Executives at Shopify Inc. have famously told Bay Street that they are not interested in making friends with bankers. The Ottawa-based online retail software company stayed true to that mantra last week by successfully using its heft to win bargain-basement fees on its latest stock sale. (Andrew Willis)
TC Energy’s Russ Girling retires with Keystone unfinished – can his successor make it happen?: TC Energy Corp. boss Russ Girling has been cheerleading his company’s Keystone pipeline expansion for more than a decade – guiding the company over years of redesigns, court and regulatory hurdles – but will retire as chief executive at the end of the year before seeing the project completed. (Emma Graney)
Group of co-op members raises funds to fight MEC sale: A group of co-op members has raised more than $50,000 for a legal fund in a campaign to stop the sale of outdoor retailer MEC to a U.S. private equity firm. The group, which calls itself “Save MEC,” plans to petition the court this week for representation in the proceedings that began last week when the retailer obtained creditor protection and announced the planned sale to Kingswood Capital Management LP. (Susan Krashinsky Robertson)
CI Financial buying U.S. investment adviser Bowling Portfolio Management: CI Financial Corp. says it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. investment adviser Bowling Portfolio Management LLC. The firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio, has US$450-million in assets under management. (Reuters)
