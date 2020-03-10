 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: BMO expects Bank of Canada to cut key interest rate to record low

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

BMO expects Bank of Canada to cut key interest rate to record low: The Bank of Canada will have to slash its key interest rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point in its next rate decision in mid-April, Bank of Montreal says, as plunging oil prices and mounting coronavirus fears prompt economists to rewrite their economic and rate forecasts. (David Parkinson)

Why now is a good opportunity to load up on Canadian bank stocks: The free-falling price of crude oil has walloped North American energy companies, and the Canadian banks that lend to them are being hit almost as hard. But the bank sell-off may be overdone, offering a good buying opportunity – and dividend yields that now average 5.7 per cent. (David Berman)

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau says relief coming ‘very soon’ to address the economic effects of coronavirus: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is preparing to unveil a package of measures to combat the economic impact of coronavirus “very soon,” as he faces calls for stimulus measures, including possible tax cuts, from CEO of Canada’s largest bank and Alberta’s premier. (Mark Rendell)

Paramount executives misled investors on use of funds, OSC lawyer argues at hearing: Investors in the Paramount Group, which sold pooled mortgage products until it was shut down in 2017, were provided with “stark” and “persuasive” misrepresentations about how their money was being used, a lawyer for the Ontario Securities Commission charged at a hearing on Tuesday. (Greg McArthur)

HOOPP names Jeff Wendling as new CEO: The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan has named its top investment professional to succeed CEO Jim Keohane, who retires this month after eight years in the top job and two decades at the organization. (David Milstead)

U.S. investment giant Hamilton Lane pulls out of federal venture capital program: U.S. fund management giant Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC has pulled out of one of the federal government’s signature innovation funding programs, less than two years after Ottawa pledged close to $80-million to the company to invest in the Canadian technology sector. (Sean Silcoff)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Banks can handle potential energy losses, but face risks if larger economic crisis triggered by coronavirus unfolds: Canada’s big banks can absorb potential losses on loans to energy companies after years of trimming exposure to the sector, but a larger economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 virus could still cause significant damage to loan books, analysts warned Monday. (Mark Rendell)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies