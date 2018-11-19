 Skip to main content

Streetwise Streetwise newsletter: Why Prem Watsa sees value in Stelco; Danske Bank whistle-blower implicates other firms in money-laundering scandal

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Why Prem Watsa sees value in Stelco; Danske Bank whistle-blower implicates other firms in money-laundering scandal

For Subscribers
Comments

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Why Prem Watsa sees value in Stelco: Stocks that are broadly exposed to economic activity are struggling right now amid widespread concerns that the global economy is sputtering. But wait, there’s hope for investors: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. has grabbed a major stake in Stelco Holdings Inc., the steelmaker based in Hamilton, which suggests that wily institutional investors are perhaps seeing compelling value in cyclical stocks. Story (David Berman, for subscribers)

Hot market: PI Financial Corp. is selling itself for $100-million, extending a recent string of acquisitions in a hot market for independent asset managers. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Money laundering: The whistle-blower who revealed alleged money laundering involving Danske Bank said on Monday that a major European bank helped process up to $150-billion in suspicious payments, or nearly two-thirds of the transactions under scrutiny. Story (for subscribers)

MORE DEALS NEWS

Logistics: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has committed the equivalent of $678-million to a partnership that will focus on developing modern logistics facilities in six EU countries. Story (for subscribers)

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019