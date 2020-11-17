Streetwise newsletter: Wobbly Cogeco bid should secure resolution for Rogers, one way or another

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Wobbly Cogeco bid should secure resolution for Rogers, one way or another: As Rogers and Altice hit the Nov. 18 deadline for withdrawing their Cogeco offer, something that seems a foregone conclusion, it’s important to recall what Rogers CEO Joe Natale is trying to achieve. (Andrew Willis)
WeedMD grower leaked details on production expansion, Ontario Securities Commission says: A former master grower for cannabis grower WeedMD Inc. tipped off an investment adviser with inside information about a major production expansion two weeks before the deal was announced, the Ontario Securities Commission has alleged. (Greg McArthur)
Constellation Software delays its first-ever spinout of a major division: Constellation Software Inc. is delaying the spinout of its subsidiary Topicus.com Inc. but promised it is still eyeing the deal, which would be the first of its kind for the acquisition giant. (Tim Kiladze)
