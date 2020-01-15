Streetwise newsletter: Zurich Insurance sues to recover $200-million from former Bondfield CEO

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Zurich Insurance sues to recover $200-million from former Bondfield CEO: A multinational insurance giant has filed a legal action against the former top executive of Bondfield Construction Co. Ltd., seeking to recover $200-million it says it paid out as a result of the company’s collapse. (Greg McArthur and Karen Howlett)
Desmarais clan rejects bid to collapse Power Corp. dual-class share structure: Power Financial Corp. directors urged Montreal’s Desmarais family to create a provision to allow for the eventual elimination of the dual-class share structure that gives the family control over parent company Power Corp. – but the Desmarais clan rejected the proposal. (David Milstead)
Citigroup’s female employees earn 27 per cent less than men: Citigroup’s female employees earn 27 per cent less than male employees on average, when factors such as title and location are not taken into account, the Wall Street bank said on Wednesday. (Reuters)
BlackRock posts 40-per-cent jump in quarterly profit as ETFs boom: BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong flows into its exchange-traded fund business that boosted overall assets under management to a record US$7.43-trillion. (Reuters)
Goldman Sachs to set ‘very concrete’ expense target after missing profit expectations: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will set an expense target at its investor day later this month, management said on Wednesday, after the bank missed Wall Street profit expectations because of inflated costs. (Reuters)
