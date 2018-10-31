Vanguard Canada shakes up executive ranks, names new country head

Vanguard Canada is shaking up its executive ranks, appointing Kathy Bock as its new country head effective next year.

Ms. Bock, who currently serves as principal and head of the Americas region, will replace Atul Tiwari in her new role as head of Vanguard Investments Canada on Jan. 1. Mr. Tiwari, who is the current managing director of Vanguard Investments Canada, will remain with the firm for a transition period until the end of 2018.

“Mr. Tiwari has been instrumental in building Vanguard Canada into one of the leading asset managers in the country and the third-largest ETF provider in Canada over the past seven years,” said the company in a statement. “This change is consistent with Vanguard’s rotational leadership culture.”

Mr. Tiwari and Ms. Bock both declined to comment.

Vanguard is the world’s second-largest asset manager with more than US$5-trillion in assets under management (AUM). Since launching the Canadian division in 2012, Mr. Tiwari has grown Vanguard into the third-largest exchange-traded funds provider in the country with more than $17-billion in AUM in 37 funds and four actively managed mutual funds.

Ms. Bock has been with U.S.-based Vanguard since 1997 and will be relocating to the Toronto head office in the new year. Having overseen the Americas region – which includes Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean – Ms. Bock has a “strong familiarity” with the Canadian market, says Vanguard.

“This familiarity provides a continuity in approach to ensure a seamless transition for Vanguard clients and employees in Canada,” adds Vanguard in a statement.