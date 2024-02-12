Skip to main content
Reuters

Nvidia NVDA-Q briefly surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN-Q in market capitalization on Monday, as the euphoria around artificial intelligence catapulted the chip maker to the fourth most valuable U.S. company.

At a record high of $734.96, Nvidia was worth $1.82-trillion in market value, compared to $1.81-trillion for retail giant Amazon.com and a few billions away from Google-owner Alphabet’s GOOGL-Q $1.87-trillion, according to LSEG data.

The last time Nvidia was more valuable than Amazon was in 2002, when they were each worth under $6-billion.

After Amazon’s higher-than-expected holiday quarter sales last month, investors are looking to Nvidia’s quarterly results on Feb. 21, the last of the megacap firms to report this earnings season.

Expectations have run high heading into the report with shares gaining 47 per cent year-to-date, making it the biggest gainer among S&P 500 components.

Blowout quarterly results and strong forecasts from Nvidia a year ago established that the chip designer was at pole position in supplying to tech companies working on so-called generative AI like chatbots and image creation.

The bet on strong AI demand has supercharged Nvidia shares, making it the best performing stock among the so-called “Magnificent Seven” with a 223 per cent surge over the past 12 months. Meta Platforms is second with a 163 per cent rise.

Microsoft MSFT-Q in January overtook Apple to become the world’s most valuable company, with Alphabet at the third spot.

Report an error

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 12/02/24 10:47am EST.

SymbolName% changeLast
NVDA-Q
Nvidia Corp
+2.24%737.5
AMZN-Q
Amazon.com Inc
-0.29%173.95
GOOGL-Q
Alphabet Cl A
-0.57%148.15
GOOG-Q
Alphabet Cl C
-0.53%149.43
MSFT-Q
Microsoft Corp
-0.52%418.36

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe