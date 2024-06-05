Alphabet names Eli Lilly veteran Anat Ashkenazi as CFO

Alphabet GOOGL-Q named Anat Ashkenazi as its chief financial officer, putting the two-decade veteran of Eli Lilly in charge of finances of the Google parent in the artificial intelligence era.

Ashkenazi will become CFO and senior vice president of Google and Alphabet, effective July 31.

Alphabet said in July 2023 that Ruth Porat was starting a new role as president and chief investment officer.

Porat will continue as CFO until Ashkenazi starts, including through the company’s second-quarter earnings.

Lilly said earlier on Wednesday that Ashkenazi was stepping down as CFO of the U.S. drugmaker.