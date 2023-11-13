Amazon.com AMZN-Q has cut around 180 jobs in its games division, at least the second round of cuts in under a week, as part of a broader restructuring, according to an e-mail viewed on Monday by Reuters.

“After our initial restructuring in April, it became clear that we needed to focus our resources even more on the areas that are growing with the highest potential to drive our business forward,” according to the email dated Nov. 13 from Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games.

The company began informing employees Monday morning that their roles had been eliminated. It represents the second cut to the division this year.

Amazon last week also began cutting jobs in its streaming music and podcast division, according to people familiar with the matter. It also cut a very small number of jobs in its human resources unit known as People Experience and Technology, or PXT, according to the sources.

The games division offers free streaming versions of many video games like Doom and Roblox, as well as some Twitch channels. The company is focusing on free games known as Prime Gaming, offered as a perk within the $139 annual Prime membership that also includes free shipping and free streaming video, Hartmann said.

“We’ve listened to our customers and we know delivering free games every month is what they want most, so we are refining our Prime benefit to increase our focus there,” he said.

In April, Amazon cut about 100 jobs in the games unit.

The recent cuts come even as Amazon’s third-quarter net income far surpassed analyst estimates and the Seattle-based company forecast revenue in the year’s final quarter roughly in line with expectations.

Amazon has cut more than 27,000 roles over the past year, part of a wave of tech layoffs in the United States after the companies hired too many people during the pandemic.

“I recognize that this is the second time this year that you are hearing about org-wide team changes and seeing colleagues go, so let me be very clear when I say this: I remain confident in our future,” Hartmann said.