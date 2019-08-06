 Skip to main content

Technology Amazon Music offers discounted subscription for students with Prime

Amazon Music offers discounted subscription for students with Prime

Reuters
Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday lowered the price of its paid music service to 99 cents per month from $4.99 for students with a Prime subscription.

New and current student members can now subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, its premium subscription tier, providing them access to more than 50 million songs, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

Amazon’s Prime Student membership is available at $6.49 per month, a 50-per-cent discount to regular price and includes free two-day shipping of online orders along with access to its video streaming platform Prime Video.

Similar plans from Apple Inc’s music streaming service and rival Spotify offer student subscriptions at $4.99 per month, 50 per cent lower than their regular prices.

