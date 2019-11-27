Amazon’s Vancouver expansion tripling in size with deal to occupy city’s largest downtown office space

Amazon.com Inc. is undertaking a major expansion in Vancouver with a deal to occupy the largest block of office space in the city’s core.
The e-commerce giant will take up an entire city block by leasing two new office towers currently under construction in a development called The Post, named for its location on the site of Vancouver’s old post office. That will make Amazon the dominant corporate tenant in Vancouver and provide space for thousands of high-paying technology jobs that will boost the city’s economy.
Seattle-based Amazon initially agreed to lease 35 per cent of the space in the two new office towers. Now, it will lease both office buildings, according to people with knowledge of the matter, tripling its footprint to 1.1-million square feet. The Globe and Mail granted the sources anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
A spokeswoman for Amazon declined to comment.
This deal marks Amazon’s first sizable corporate expansion in Canada since February, when it abandoned plans to build a second headquarters in Queens, New York. After backing away there, Amazon said it would create office hubs in northern Virginia and Tennessee, and grow across its 17 corporate offices and tech centres in the U.S. and Canada.
The e-commerce company has offices in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, as well as distribution warehouses across the country.
In Vancouver, it is currently using just over 300,000 square feet, according to commercial realtors. It employs more than 1,000 engineers and researchers who work on e-commerce and Amazon Web Services, according to the most recent data from Amazon. The company has said it plans to grow to 5,000 corporate employees in Vancouver.
It is unknown if the additional space in The Post means Amazon will further bolster its workforce. An office property with 1.1-million square feet can house 10,000 employees, industry experts estimate.
The Post buildings, at 21-storeys and 22-storeys, will be the city’s largest new office complex and are due to open in 2022 and 2023. QuadReal, a real estate company owned by B.C.'s pension fund, is developing the old post office, which will include 200,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor.
QuadReal declined to comment this week.
The Amazon deal is larger than others announced by tech companies recently. In Vancouver, mobile gaming company Kabam agreed late last year to lease 105,000 square feet and Microsoft Canada agreed to take 69,400, according to a report from commercial realtor CBRE.
It will also dwarf other corporate tenants once The Post is built. Vancouver has traditionally been home for natural resources companies and satellite offices for big financial institutions like RBC. But financial services firms have scaled back, and the typical law firm uses about 60,000 square feet, according to realtors.
Meanwhile, the growth of tech companies and flexible office company WeWork has driven office vacancy rates to a record low, sent rental rates soaring and spurred nearly 20 new office developments.
