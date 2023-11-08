Open this photo in gallery: Founder and chief quantum officer, Stephanie Simmons, poses for a photograph at the Photonic Inc. lab in Coquitlam, B.C.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s third entrant in the global race to build a quantum computer has emerged from “stealth mode” to reveal its technology, while announcing US$140-million in funding and unveiling a partnership with software giant Microsoft Corp.

Vancouver-based Photonic Inc. said Wednesday it plans to build a quantum computer using silicon chips that are networked with light. The company said the approach would enable the creation of marketable machine within five years that can reliably perform tasks out of reach of conventional digital systems — the holy grail of the quantum computer world.

“There has been this history within the quantum space to consider quantum networks and quantum computers as completely separate things, but what we’re bringing to the table is the fact that the network is the computer,” Photonic founder and chief quantum officer Stephanie Simmons said in an interview.

The seven-year old startup, which has quietly hired 120 people, said it was collaborating with Microsoft, which is building its own quantum computer but will bring Photonic’s technology to market over its Azure cloud computing network. Krysta Svore, Microsoft’s vice president of advanced quantum development, said unlike commercial agreements with other quantum computer makers operating on Azure, its Photonic deal is a “co-innovation collaboration” to promote quantum networking and offer Photonic as its preferred hardware provider for customers doing computational chemistry and material science discovery.

Microsoft MSFT-Q has also backed a US$100-million venture capital financing of Photonic – also announced Wednesday - alongside British Columbia Investment Management Corp., the UK government’s National Security Strategic Investment Fund, Canada’s Inovia Capital and UK-based Amadeus Capital Partners. Photonic previously raised US$40-million from investors including veteran B.C. technology executive Paul Terry, who became chief executive in 2019, and ex-Microsoft president Don Mattrick.

Inovia partner Shawn Abbott said he’d watched the quantum computing space for 20 years before deciding to back Photonic. “I’ve felt others were too early for the 10-year life of a venture fund, they were still science projects. Photonic is the first I’ve seen with the potential” to scale quickly into a full platform.”

Photonic is bursting onto the scene at a time of conflicting signals in the nascent space.

Innovators have long known that it is possible to exploit the properties of matter and light to vastly speed up certain mathematical operations in a quantum computer compared to the standard 1s and 0s used in regular computers. In principle, a quantum device that can perform such calculations could break encryption codes used to protect financial information while providing a new form of impenetrable encryption. Quantum systems can also be used to predict the behaviour of molecules and help discover new materials and drugs or optimize decision making in dynamic situations, from traffic grids to financial markets.

But a myriad of technical hurdles stand in the way of realizing that potential.

Startups and tech giants alike are in a global race to achieve quantum computers that can deliver practical results. A few companies including Google and Toronto’s Xanadu Quantum Technologies have proven their machines can achieve “quantum advantage,” by performing certain theoretical operations faster than existing computers. But while such demonstrations are regarded as milestones they a far from the goal that the companies are after, in part because they lack “fault tolerance,” the need for a quantum system to dedicate the majority of its qubits to correcting errors and providing reliable answers. They also aren’t close to performing tasks commercial customers would pay for.

Some quantum computing startups have tested the public markets including D-Wave Quantum, Inc. of Burnaby, B.C. the first company to commercialize a limited form of quantum computer, although demand has been limited. D-Wave, which went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company last year, generated just US$3.2-million in revenue in the first half and racked up US$46.7-million in operating expenses. Its stock trades for pennies a share.

Photonic is the brainchild of Ms. Simmons, who grew up in Kitchener, Ont. and decided at 16 to devote her life to the field after learning of the creation of the Institute of Quantum Computing close by. “I said, ‘This has to be it, this must be the next wave, it will be so fun,” the 38-year-old said.

When she discovered while studying math and physics at University of Waterloo that quantum computers were still in their infancy she decided to build her own. First she earned a PhD in material science at Oxford University, then studied electrical engineering at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. She moved to B.C. in 2015, believing Vancouver was the best place to recruit talent. She taught physics at Simon Fraser University and founded Photonic in 2016.

Dr. Simmons felt early quantum computer attempts “weren’t working backwards from the long term solution, which I thought was going to be a horizontally scalable supercomputer.”

To achieve scalability, Dr. Simmons opted to work with silicon, a familiar material for manufacturing computer chips and one that can transfer quantum information easily through reflected light. This opens the possibility of using a network of small devices to perform quantum calculations instead of a single, large processor, as other developers have done.

In Photonic’s system, the silicon chips contain tiny flaws that serve as qubits. Quibits are the heart of any quantum computer system. They are physical properties — like the spin of a particle or the orientation of a pulse of light — that can reside in an indeterminate state until measured. When qubits are linked together through a phenomenon known as entanglement, these uncertainties can be harnessed to solve calculations in seconds that might tie up a regular computer for eons.

The challenge for quantum programmers is that matter-based qubits are easy to disturb and their systems require extreme cooling to reduce vibrations. Qubits based on light pose different problems: They cannot be stored and individual light particles, or photons, can be lost while travelling through a fibre optic network. These and other hurdles have made it difficult to build quantum computers that use more than 1,000 qubits. Commercial machines are expected to require millions.

In Photonic’s system the silicon chips are cooled to one degree above absolute zero, or -273.15 celcius – which is colder than deep space, but a less demanding threshold than many systems, which operate at even lower temperatures. By using light a chips operate in a hub and spoke arrangement that distributes the quantum processing and leads to an increasingly more powerful system as more chips are added.

“There’s a saying in our industry: if you want to compute, use electrons, if you want to communicate, use photons,” said Amadeus co-founder Hermann Hauser. “That’s what Photonics does” as other quantum computer makers retrofit photonic links between their chips. “That’s extremely inefficient, whereas with Stef’s architecture you get a 90 per cent-plus efficiency of transferring the quantum state” from electron to photon. “That’s why I think it will become the dominant quantum computing architecture.”

The approach is in keeping with a growing perception that practical quantum computers may require some form of interconnection between components in order to reach the level where fault tolerant calculations are possible.

“I think everybody in the industry has realized by now that networking is needed no matter what platform you think about,” said Prem Kumar, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. who is not involved with Photonic.

Lindsay LeBlanc, a quantum researcher at the University of Alberta added Photonics’ approach, if realized, has the advantage of allowing a quantum system to interface with and be accessed through a standard telecommunications system.