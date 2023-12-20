MaRS Discovery District has hired corporate finance and investment veteran Alison Nankivell as its next chief executive officer.

Ms. Nankivell, now senior vice president, fund investments and global scaling for Business Development Bank of Canada’s venture capital unit, will succeed Yung Wu in March as leader of the non-profit organization that calls itself North America’s largest urban innovation hub. MaRS has 200 employees and occupies 1.5-million square feet on downtown Toronto’s hospital row and 55,000 square feet at a Waterfront Toronto building. It has 120 tenants including startups, venture capitalists and foreign multinational giants and provides advisory services to startups building health and climate technologies.

MaRS, which receives two-thirds of its $30-million in revenue from provincial and federal grants, has faced controversy over its real estate issues and questions about its sprawling mandate and effectiveness in helping Canadian tech startups scale up into large economic contributors.

The organization is chaired by Annette Verschuren, who resigned last month as chair of Sustainable Development Technology Canada, the federal clean technology financier, after the federal ethics commissioner announced a probe into her role in providing $38-million in COVID-19 relief funding for SDTC clients, including NSTOR Inc., an energy storage company she leads. NSTOR also has a commercial relationship with MaRS, renting space at its building and receiving advisory support through the federally funded “Momentum at MaRS” program.

“MaRS needs to legally and structurally decide whether it’s a real estate for-profit play or an agency hoping to stimulate innovation,” said Dan Breznitz, co-director of the Innovation Policy Lab at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. “This inability to decide what it is have led it to its current predicament and long history of unfulfilled very expensive promises to the tax payers of Ontario. It is a legacy that must be changed.”

Ms. Nankivell, whose BDC office is in the MaRS building, said in an interview “I don’t think anything significantly needs foundational change” at MaRS disputing the assertion that Mars has been anything but successful. “It’s about reading the signals of the direction that the market is going as the Canadian innovation ecosystem continues to mature and finding those parts where MaRS needs to be more prominent or relevant. It’s more of a nudging of certain aspects of the overall programming and partnership within the community in certain directions of emphasis. That just makes more sense at this juncture.”

Ms. Nankivell has held several senior roles with BDC Capital over the past 10 years and oversaw the establishment of the federal government’s Venture Capital Action Plan to fund the Canadian venture capital industry a decade ago, which BDC manages along with two similar follow-up programs. She previously managed private equity fund relationships for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and another federal crown corporation, Export Development Canada, where she worked for 15 years. She has been a prominent voice within the venture funding community in pushing for more diversity, equity and inclusion among leaders of private funds and recipients of financing, although BDC itself has spun out funds dominated by male investors.

A MaRS spokeswoman said no one from the board was available to comment. In a statement, vice-chair Claudette McGowan said the board is “confident Alison and the team will usher in a new era of innovation and growth” at MaRS. “Her vision aligns seamlessly with MaRS’ goals, and we look forward to the transformative impact she will have on our organization and the innovation community at large.”

MaRS started as the latest in a decades-long effort to help bring inventions from the University of Toronto to market following the sale of its vaccine production business Connaught Labs in 1972. The University of Toronto Innovations Foundation launched in 1980s, aimed to encourage on-campus researchers and professors to take their intellectual property to market, but a university panel in 2004 concluded it was not living up to its mandate and recommended its dismantling and that the institution instead partner with MaRS.

By that point MaRS, founded in 2000, was in its infancy. It was the brainchild of Dr. John Evans, a former U of T president and chairman of Canada’s first biotechnology company, Allelix Biopharmaceuticals. MaRS originally stood for Medical and Related Sciences and was inspired by Kendall Square, the giant biotechnology cluster in Boston. MaRS, governed by Bay Street bankers, academics and entrepreneurs, raised millions of dollars to buy a prized piece of land from University Health Network at the corner of College Street and University Avenue where it could develop a building. The group partnered with U.S. developer Alexandria Real Estate Equities to build a tower at the site, but after the 2008-09 financial crisis Alexandria halted construction, leaving behind an unfinished stump. The province stepped in with $400-million to finance construction but reports later revealed Infrastructure Ontario approved the funding before leases were signed and the government considered filling the building with public servants instead of innovative tenants, which drew criticism from the provincial auditor general. The government eventually bought out Alexandria, fully leased the building and obtained private refinancing to repay most of the public loans.

Real estate headaches aside, the reconstituted organization in 2005 shortened its name to MaRS Discovery District and expanded its support to startups across all areas of technology and started a venture capital fund called MaRS IAF, which was spun out last year. The organization also raised eyebrows by leasing space to foreign giants including Samsung, Facebook, Autodesk and Johnson and Johnson, although Ms. Nankivell said: “I don’t know why we wouldn’t want to have corporates including international corporates engaged.”

MaRS along with other provincially funded startup hubs have sought to re-establish their relevance in recent years as regional economic stimulators, particularly after Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government began scrutinizing their effectiveness after taking office in 2018.