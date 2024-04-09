BlackBerry Ltd. BB-T has announced a deal to work with chipmaker AMD AMD-Q on new robotic systems technology.

It made the announcement at the Embedded World conference in Nuremburg, Germany.

The collaboration combines BlackBerry’s software with AMD’s computer hardware.

Grant Courville, vice-president of product and strategy at BlackBerry QNX, says the collaboration will provide an integrated software-hardware foundation.

BlackBerry says the combination will enable sensor fusion, high-performance data processing, real-time control, industrial networking, and reduced latency in robotic applications.

Shares in BlackBerry were up 34 cents or nearly nine per cent at $4.25 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.