BlackBerry names former Cisco executive Bryan Palma as new president, COO

BlackBerry names former Cisco executive Bryan Palma as new president, COO

Waterloo, Ont.
The Canadian Press
BlackBerry Ltd. named has named Bryan Palma as president and chief operating officer.

Palma was most recently Cisco’s senior vice-president and general manager of customer experience for the Americas.

Before joining Cisco, he was the vice-president of cyber and security solutions at Boeing.

Palma, who will report to BlackBerry executive chairman and CEO John Chen, will be responsible for the company’s core product and services.

He will oversee teams handling BlackBerry Technology Solutions, Enterprise Software and Services, and Mobility Solutions.

BlackBerry extended Chen’s contract last year by five years to run until November, 2023.

