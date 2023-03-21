BlackBerry Ltd. BB-T has struck a deal to sell most of its legacy smartphone patents for an upfront payment of US$170-million in a deal the Waterloo, Ont company said could potentially be worth up to US$900-million.

The deal marks the second attempt by the data communications pioneer to offload the bulk of its intellectual property after am earlier US$600-million deal fell apart last year.

“This transaction, once complete, will further strengthen our balance sheet while simplifying our business and enabling increased focus” on the company’s internet-of-things and cybersecurity businesses, BlackBerry executive chairman and CEO John Chen said in a release.

BlackBerry has sold about 32,000 patents and applications related primarily to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking to a subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations, a Dublin-based company that seeks to extract value from patents from other companies it claims use the IP it owns, typically by pursuing licensing agreements with other operating companies. Key owns more than 1,500 patents related to OLED display technology as well as patents covering data centre servers and security, infrastructure management software and network analytics and management.

Under the deal, BlackBerry will get US$170-million in cash on closing and US$30-million in cash by the third anniversary of that date.

The Canadian company has also structured a complex earnout deal that will see it receive a growing share of future profits from Key’s patent monetization efforts. BlackBerry will get eight percent, or $40-million, of the first $500-million of profits that Key generates, 15 per cent of the next $250-million of profits, 30 per cent of the following $250-million and half of all subsequent profits – to a point. Under the deal BlackBerry’s royalties will be initially capped at $700-million, but that can grow by four per cent per year of the remainder of the US$700-million it hasn’t yet received.

Intellectual property analyst Samuel Baird has warned the shelf life of BlackBerry’s divested patents “is significantly lower” than other comparable portfolios sold in recent years and that some of its patents might have trouble surviving an appeal process if they are challenged. BlackBerry has countered that figures cited by Mr. Baird are incorrect.

BlackBerry, then called Research in Motion Ltd., was first company to sell a commercially successful smartphone that combined voice and wireless data transmission capabilities, driven by its industry-leading email and BBM instant wireless messaging services. It held a commanding lead in the handheld data market until first Apple and then Google arrived with new technology in the late 2000s that substantially increased the capabilities of mobile operating devices, turning smartphones into pocket computers with full internet browsing machines. BlackBerry struggled to catch up. By the early 2010s its device market share was in steep decline and the company nixed a plan championed by former co-CEO Jim Balsillie to capitalize on its BBM service by making it available on non-BlackBerry devices along with other software offerings. BlackBerry no longer makes smartphones and shut off support for its legacy BB7 and BB10 devices in early 2022.

Mr. Chen replaced his short-lived predecessor Thorsten Heins as BlackBerry CEO in late 2013. During Mr. Chen’s nearly nine-year tenure, BlackBerry shifted out of the handset business into other areas, including connected car technology and cybersecurity. But its stock has struggled to reignite with the exception of 2021 when it became a “meme stock” whose value was driven up by speculators. The company has said it expects fiscal 2023 revenue to come in at US$656-million, down 8.6 per cent from the previous year, dragged down partially by its underperforming cybersecurity business.

Like many technology companies past their prime, BlackBerry had turned in recent years to pursuing payments by striking licensing agreements with other companies that it alleged used its technology. It could be a lucrative undertaking but it was also difficult to predict revenues, making it hard to assign value to the pursuit. BlackBerry generated licensing revenue of between US$272-million and US$328-million in each of the 2019 to 2021 fiscal years. That fell to US$63-million in the year ended Feb 28, 2022, as the company was consumed by the patent sale process, and to US$32-million in the subsequent 12 months. BlackBerry reports full year-end numbers on March 30.

BlackBerry announced its first patent sale deal 14 months ago. Catapult IP Innovations Inc., a Baltimore-based, Delaware-registered entity, agreed to buy the patents with US$400-million of conditional debt provided by a syndicate led by Toronto-based Third Eye that included an unnamed Canadian pension fund. Catapult, formed in 2021 specifically to buy the assets, needed to raise US$90-million in equity to access the loan and complete the deal. But last June BlackBerry revealed it was no longer under exclusivity with Catapult given how long the transaction had taken to close and said it was exploring other options. By August Catapult still hadn’t raised the equity and Third eye pulled out with the rest of the lending syndicate. BlackBerry officially terminated the deal with Catapult in December.