BlackBerry Ltd. BB-T has agreed to sell what it says are “substantially all” of its patents related to its legacy smartphone business for US$600-million.

The Waterloo, Ont., company announced the sale early Monday to Catapult IP Innovations Inc., a special purpose Delaware company formed to buy the assets. Catapult is paying for the deal with a US$450-million senior secured loan and a promissory note for the balance, secured by a second lien on the patents payable in five installments starting three years after the closing date.

The debt financing is being led by Toronto’s Third Eye Capital and Catapult has secured US$400-million of conditional commitments from a syndicate that includes an unnamed Canadian pension fund, BlackBerry said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackBerry put the patents up for sale in 2020. The patents being sold include intellectual property in areas where BlackBerry was a trailblazer but is no longer a player, such as mobile instant messaging and social collaboration tools. The company did not say Monday how many of its 38,000 patents were part of the transaction; BlackBerry in December 2020 sold 90 patents to Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

The company said the transaction would not impact its customers’ use of any of the company’s current products, solutions or services in areas such as technology to power connected cars or cybersecurity, and that it had obtained a license to the patents being sold. The transaction is expected to take up to seven months to complete.

BlackBerry earlier this month further distanced itself from its legacy as a smartphone pioneer by shutting off software support for its legacy BB7 and BB10 devices, which it hasn’t made for years. The company has struggled to reignite its share price under the leadership of CEO John Chen, and last year became one of a handful of so-called “meme stocks” to temporarily spike up in value.

