BlackBerry tops forecasts but struggles to grow software, services revenue

BlackBerry Ltd. has struggled to grow revenue in its key software and services business during the pandemic, even as growth in licencing-and-other segment buoyed its performance above analyst expectations last quarter.

Though total revenue for the quarter ending Aug. 31 was US$259-million, up 6 per cent from a year earlier, revenue from its key secure-data software and services fell 10 per cent to US$151-million. Its licensing and other income revenues, however, grew 42 per cent, to US$108-million.

BlackBerry moved away the smartphone-making business last decade, and now relies on outsourcing the brand to other hardware builders as it focuses on secure software - with a particular focus on data transmission for enterprise clients, as well as the connected-car and industrial operating system QNX.

Story continues below advertisement

The company announced in August that it had licensed its brand to a Texas startup to produce a 5G smartphone for release in the first half of next year. Though executives did not name this deal as the reason or the licencing revenue boost, chief executive officer John Chen said on an analyst call Thursday that the revenue growth was from a “one-time deal” that “will recur a number of years down the road.”

This licensing growth helped narrow BlackBerry’s net loss by 48 per cent to US$23-million from US$44-million - or 4 U.S. cents per diluted share, versus a loss of 10 U.S. cents per diluted share a year ago.

And its non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles earnings per share of 11 U.S. cents beat analyst consensus forecast of 2 U.S. cents per share. Non-GAAP revenue in the quarter was US$266-million, versus consensus of US$238-million.

Toronto-listed BlackBerry shares were up 7.15 per cent at $6.89 after markets opened Thursday.

BlackBerry’s software-and-services revenues haven’t seen significant quarter-over-quarter growth since its quarter that began in September 2019, and particularly struggling after the pandemic began. On the analyst call, executives said this sluggish growth was in part due to the pandemic-driven slowdown in the automotive sector, which drove demand down for its QNX connected-car software.

But Mr. Chen said on the call that he was optimistic for growth in other software segments - including Spark, its enterprise software platform that helps clients both manage and secure their organization’s many devices. Spark combines a number of individual BlackBerry services with that of the predictive security company Cylance, which it bought in late 2018 for US$1.4-billion.

Because of upgrades from clients such as the U.S. Air Force, which Mr. Chen said upgraded 90,000 users to the full Spark platform, “we are optimistic about being able to secure a significant number of further upgrades,” he said, on top of drawing in new customers. Pandemic work-from-home measures have also boosted interest in the company’s secure messaging and voice-call offerings, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

BlackBerry took a one-time goodwill impairment charge of US$594-million in its first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to its Spark platform after it completed the Cylance integration.

The company also faced pressure in the second quarter as a longtime shareholder pushed back against a debt refinancing proposal. It would have seen US$605-million of convertible 3.75-per-cent debentures, set to mature this November, exchanged for new three-year-term 1.75-per-cent notes - US$500-million of which would have been held by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Dorsey Gardner, a shareholder and veteran securities analyst, publicly warned that the initial proposed transaction could give Fairfax a controlling share of more than 20 per cent of BlackBerry if converted to equity. Fairfax chief executive Prem Watsa is also BlackBerry’s lead director. Mr. Gardner wanted the Ontario Securities Commission, the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group Ltd. to force BlackBerry to seek approval from disinterested shareholders in order to proceed.

BlackBerry later cut the size of the debt offering to US$365-million, limiting the number of shares Fairfax could convert. The company said Thursday that the transaction would reduce its annual interest expense by US$16-million.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.