BlackBerry Ltd’s US$600-million patent sale announced in January has hit a snag.

The Waterloo, Ont. company said in a release Wednesday it is no longer under exclusivity with Catapult IP Innovations Inc., a US special purpose entity formed to buy the assets, “given the length of time that the transaction has taken.” BlackBerry BB-T “is exploring alternative options in parallel” as Catapult “continues to work on securing its required financing,” the Canadian company said.

The deal, which passed a federal government review under the Investment Act, has been in the works since 2020. Catapult is led by Baltimore, Md.-based inventor and entrepreneur York Eggleston, who has been amassing patent portfolios to tap their licensing potential.

The Delaware-registered company said it would pay for the deal with a US$450-million senior secured loan and a promissory note for the balance. That was to be secured by a second lien on the patents payable in five instalments starting three years after the closing date.

BlackBerry said in a U.S. regulatory filing in January that Catapult had secured US$400-million of conditional commitments from a syndicate led by Toronto-based Third Eye Capital including an unnamed Canadian pension fund. Third Eye chief executive Arif Bhalwani said earlier this year that BlackBerry wanted to ensure there was Canadian involvement in the deal.

A BlackBerry spokesman declined to comment further and Mr. Bhalwani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month Las Vegas-based intellectual property analyst Samuel Baird delved into the potential value of the divested portfolio of 37,175 patents, which would be one of the largest intellectual property transactions in the past decade. Mr. Baird said in a detailed online report the cost to the buyer could “easily” rise to over US$900-mililon including estimated associated maintenance costs topping US$200-million plus prosecution fees and litigation costs.

But he warned that 53 per cent of the granted patents are set to expire by 2027 and another 40 per cent by 2034, meaning “the shelf life of the divested BlackBerry portfolio is significantly lower” than other patent portfolios sold in recent years by patent-holding specialists as well as Nokia, Ericsson and Qualcomm.

Mr. Baird further found in a second report that the many of BlackBerry’s divested patent families that will expire by the end of 2024 have a relatively high value compared to others being sold, and estimated that “the vast majority” of the portfolio, if challenged before the US Patent Trial and Appeal board “may have troubles surviving” the process. Nearly two thirds of past BlackBerry patent challenges have resulted in either a settlement or an invalidation or narrowing of its patent claims, which indicates “that challenging the validity of a BlackBerry patent has a high certainty of being successful.

“Only time will tell whether this investment is successful or not,” he concluded. For now the price tag and future costs including legal and maintenance expenses for “a quickly expiring portfolio” mean “the return on investment will be an uphill battle.”

Under the leadership of CEO John Chen, who joined in fall 2013, BlackBerry has shifted out of the smartphone handset business it once dominated into other areas including connected car technology and cybersecurity. But its stock has largely struggled to reignite, with the exception of last year when it became one of a handful of so-called “meme stocks” whose values were driven up by speculators.

In January the company shut off software support for the BB7 and BB10 operating systems, which had powered smartphones it hadn’t made for years. More recently, overseas manufacturers had licensed the brand for phones that run on Google’s Android operating system.

The patents in the Catapult sale date to when BlackBerry was a smartphone company. The company has said the transaction would not affect its customers’ use of the company’s current products or services and that it had obtained a license to the patents being sold.

With files from Josh O’Kane