Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada has signed a letter of intent with artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia NVDA-Q.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the minister says the letter of intent will help the country explore working with the California-based company on creating AI computing power in Canada.

Nvidia did not reveal further details on the letter, which was signed during a trip to Toronto by the company’s chief executive Jensen Huang on Thursday.

However, Huang told The Canadian Press the same day that Champagne “understands very deeply” that Canada needs to build AI infrastructure to advance its researchers and startups.

Huang says Canada has the funding and the will to build this infrastructure, which he positioned as important for the country to ensure it doesn’t squander its AI investments and research.

Huang’s meeting with Champagne comes after Nvidia’s valuation passed the $1.5-trillion mark as the company benefited from the races to innovate with AI following the release of AI chatbot ChatGPT.