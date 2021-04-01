 Skip to main content
Canadarm maker MDA cuts size of IPO to $400-million, stock set to trade next week

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

MDA, which owns and operates the Radarsat-2 satellite, has cut the size and pricing of its initial public offering.

Courtesy of MDA

Canadian space equipment company MDA Ltd. has cut the size and pricing of its initial public offering after taking the deal to investors during turbulent market conditions for stocks.

The company sold 28.6-million shares for $14 a share, raising $400-million in gross proceeds, said two sources familiar with the transaction. That is lower than the company’s original goal of a $500-million offering, with a target share price range of $16 to $20 apiece. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to speak on the matter. Bloomberg first reported news of the deal’s resizing.

The company is set to announce the deal terms Thursday, and its stock is expected to start trading mid-next week under the symbol MDA on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The underwriting group, led by BMO Nesbitt Burns, Morgan Stanley and Scotia Capital and backed by Barclays Capital Canada, RBC Dominion Securities, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial and Stifel Nicolaus Canada, have the right to buy another $60-million worth of stock at the deal price.

One of the sources said investors expressed hesitancy during the marketing of the deal due to the choppy markets and particularly a recent slide in share prices for many newly issued stocks. The IPO market, particularly for Canadian tech stocks, has been at its busiest since the dot-com boom and market watchers are beginning to talk about “deal fatigue” on Bay Street.

Even at the lower valuation the investor group that bought MDA in April, 2020, including Canadian entrepreneurs John Risley and Jim Balsillie, are expected to almost triple the value of their investment at the issue price, giving the company a market capitalization of close to $1.6-billion

Brampton, Ont.-based MDA, maker of the iconic Canadarm, laid out ambitious plans in its prospectus to nearly quadruple revenues over five years as it expects to be a key player in the 2020s vintage of the space race. The space industry has emerged as a key sector thanks to several factors, including rising geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Also fuelling growth is the arrival of space tourism and widespread deployment of tens of thousands of satellites in the Earth’s lower orbit (LEO) to power next-generation internet communications.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has forecast the global space industry will generate US$1.5-trillion in economic activity by 2040, up from US$1.1-trillion in 2017. Equity investment in the sector, backed by such entrepreneurs as Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, reached a high of US$8.9-billion last year, up 50 per cent from 2019. The market for data and services provided through satellite imagery is also expected to nearly double to US$8-billion by 2029 from 2019 levels.

MDA, once known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates, is a key supplier in all those markets. It provides geo-intelligence from satellite imagery for national security, climate-change monitoring and global commerce, which accounts for 45 per cent of revenue. The balance is split between its businesses making autonomous robotics and vision sensors that operate in space and on the surface of the moon and Mars, and supplying systems and spacecraft to enable space-based services and broadband internet connectivity from LEO satellites, including a contract to make antennae for the LEO fleet of Telesat Canada – which also plans to go public this year. Close to half of MDA’s revenues come from commercial customers, and the rest from governments.

The company aims to double revenues to between $800-million and $900-million in 2022 from $411.5-million in 2020, and then to $1.5-billion in 2025. Some of that will come from several recent contracts, including building the latest Canadarm for the Lunar Gateway mission, and designing and implementing electronic warfare systems on 15 Royal Canadian Navy warships. But it also forecasts a spike in demand for geo-intelligence and satellite system work.

MDA expects to post adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $160-million and $180-million next year, up from $127-million in 2020. It lost $36.2-million in 2020 as it shifted from Maxar’s ownership, after earning $73-million in 2019.

The company plans to use most of the IPO proceeds to repay debt and fund growth initiatives.

MDA is opting for a TSX-only listing to stress its domestic roots when pitching for contracts from the federal government, a major customer. Its predecessor was founded in 1969 by University of British Columbia professor John MacDonald and physics graduate Vern Dettwiler. After two acquisitions in the 2010s, the company renamed itself Maxar Technologies Inc., and reincorporated in the U.S. with an eye toward more U.S. government work. Colorado-based Maxar kept MDA as a stand-alone unit, with Canada retaining control of the Radarsat-2 satellite used to monitor the Far North. Groaning under debt, Maxar sold MDA to the Risley-Balsillie group last year.

