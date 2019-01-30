 Skip to main content

Report on Business CGI Group reports $311.5-million quarterly profit, up from a year earlier

Montreal
The Canadian Press
CGI Group headquarters in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

CGI Group Inc. reported a profit of $311.5 million in its latest quarter, up from $285.3 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The results came ahead of the company’s annual meeting later today.

The technology and business consulting firm says the profit amounted to $1.11 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 98 cents per diluted share an earlier.

Revenue for the first quarter totalled $2.96 billion, up from nearly $2.82 billion.

Excluding specific items such as acquisition-related and integration costs, CGI says it earned $1.12 per diluted share for the quarter, up from 99 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.11 per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

