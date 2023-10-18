China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao met with Apple’s AAPL-Q Chief Executive Tim Cook in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Chinese commerce ministry.

They discussed Apple’s development in China and also the Sino-U.S. trade relationship, the statement said.

China will firmly promote high-level opening up and continue to expand market access, the ministry statement quoted Wang as saying, adding that China welcomes multinational companies including Apple to achieve win-win development.