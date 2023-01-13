Corus Entertainment Inc. CJR-B-T reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue also moved lower.

The television and radio company says it earned $31.4-million in net income attributable to shareholders or 16 cents per diluted share for the three months ended Nov. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $76.2-million or 36 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $431.2-million, down from $463.9-million a year earlier.

The decline in revenue came as Corus reported its television revenue fell to $401.5-million compared with $434.7-million.

Radio revenue was $29.7-million, up from $29.1-million a year earlier.