 Skip to main content

Technology Elon Musk’s deal with SEC about Twitter use approved by judge

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Elon Musk’s deal with SEC about Twitter use approved by judge

Cathy Bussewitz
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reached a deal with the SEC over his use of Twitter.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

A federal judge has approved an agreement that Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk reached with regulators over his tweets.

The deal says Musk must get a securities lawyer’s approval before writing or talking on investor calls about a broad range of Tesla-related topics.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said Wednesday that Musk will not be held in contempt of court for a tweet that the SEC says violated their previous settlement.

Story continues below advertisement

The new agreement says Musk needs approval before writing about Tesla’s financial condition, potential mergers and production or delivery numbers that have not been previously published, among other things.

The spat began last year when Musk tweeted that he had secured the funding to take Tesla private when he did not.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter