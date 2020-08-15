Federal cabinet declines to overturn ruling on wholesale broadband rates

Open this photo in gallery A man walks and texts on his smart phone in downtown Toronto. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The federal cabinet says the new, lower rates that Canada’s large phone and cable companies are allowed to charge smaller internet providers for access to their networks could lead to less investment in telecom infrastructure.

However, the Governor in Council declined to overturn the August 2019 ruling by Canada’s telecom regulator that reduced wholesale broadband rates, saying it would be premature to do so because the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is already in the midst of reviewing its decision.

Large telecoms are required to sell wholesale access to third-party operators such as Teksavvy and Distributel, who then sell internet services to their own customers. The system is meant to increase competition and affordability in the internet market.

Last summer, the CRTC lowered the rates that the larger players are permitted to charge third-party operators and ordered them to make retroactive payments to compensate for the higher prices that have been charged since the commission set interim rates in 2016. The phone and cable companies have estimated the retroactive payments would total $325-million, according to court documents.

The decision was stayed on appeals to the federal court by BCE Inc. and a group of five cable operators: Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc.‘s Videotron Ltd., Cogeco Communications Inc. and Eastlink Inc.‘s owner Bragg Communications Inc. That case was heard in June and a decision is pending.

BCE and the cable companies, along with Telus Corp., also appealed to the federal cabinet and to the CRTC to reconsider the ruling. The larger providers have said the new rates are so low that they would have to reconsider some of their planned network investments, particularly in rural areas.

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said the Governor in Council is concerned that the new rates – and the retroactive payments to third-party operators – could undermine network investments.

“Incentives for ongoing investment, particularly to foster enhanced connectivity for those who are unserved or underserved, are a critical objective of the overall policies governing telecommunications, including these wholesale rates,” Mr. Bains said in a statement Saturday.

The government will be closely monitoring the CRTC’s review process, Mr. Bains added. “Given that the CRTC is already reviewing its decision, it is unnecessary to refer the decision back to the CRTC for reconsideration at this time,” he said.

