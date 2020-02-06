Google plans to triple Canadian work force across Toronto, Montreal and Kitchener

Google plans to more than triple its work force in Canada over the next three years to as many as 5,000 employees across Toronto, Montreal and the Kitchener-Waterloo region.
The expansion will include three new offices, the company said Thursday – one of which, in Kitchener, has already been announced.
Google declined to say how much it would spend on the plan, which follows similar expansion plans from Amazon.com Inc. and Shopify Inc. in Vancouver, and is expected to help stem the brain drain of Canadian talent to Silicon Valley – though it may also compound the shortage of tech workers for the domestic startup ecosystem.
Ruth Porat, the chief financial officer for Google parent Alphabet Inc., will appear in Toronto Thursday to make the announcement.
Last year’s federal election campaign saw all the major parties promise to tax the revenue of advertising-driven digital giants such as Alphabet. But internal communications from the Prime Minister’s Office, obtained last year by The Globe and Mail, show that Justin Trudeau and his government have an interest in expanding Alphabet’s presence in Canada.
The expansion marks a significant investment in Canada by one of the world’s biggest companies. Google has bet big on Canadian talent before, hiring University of Toronto professor emeritus Geoffrey Hinton – considered the “godfather” of the deep-learning branch of artificial intelligence – in 2013. The company also announced it would give $2.5-million for scholarships to charity NPower Canada, a digital-skills training organization, for certification programs.
Both domestic and international giants have been on Canadian hiring sprees in recent months. Google’s expansion follows a series of tech-sector job announcements in Vancouver, where Amazon.com Inc. will lease enough space for 10,000 workers, and in Ottawa, with e-commerce company Shopify Inc. announcing recently that it would hire 1,000 employees for a new office. Unlike Mastercard International Inc., which just announced a new, $510-million cybersecurity office in Vancouver, Google said it had not accepted grant money from the Canadian government for its expansion.
Its plan would see its downtown Kitchener operations grow to as many as 3,000 employees, with a new facility across the street from its current office. It will hire staff there to join its cloud services, Gmail, Chrome browser and other teams. Its Montreal team will expand to as many as 1,000 employees in an office on Avenue Viger Ouest as it builds out a previously announced development studio for its gaming service, Stadia.
In an interview, Google’s Kitchener-based senior engineering director, Steve Woods, said the company hopes to hire staff, particularly new graduates, from across Canada. He said it would also open an accelerator for startups in the facility – part of a global network of startup hubs that have received mixed public responses. “We want to identify interesting companies from across the country where we think we can add value,” Mr. Woods said.
Its Toronto operations will be based in a new building near King and Yonge streets, housing as many as 1,000 people in cloud, AI and sales and marketing teams there. The company said the office would accommodate its near-term growth and would not clash with a longer-term proposal, revealed in January by Google’s urban-planning sister company, Sidewalk Labs, to build a headquarters at Quayside, the 12-acre plot along Lake Ontario that Sidewalk Labs won the right to plan in 2017.
(Sidewalk chief executive Dan Doctoroff suggested in January that a new headquarters in Quayside could be on the table, several months after the company’s development partner, Waterfront Toronto, forced it to scrap a broader, 190-acre plan that would have put a Google office elsewhere on the waterfront. The project will only go forward if the Waterfront Toronto board votes to do so in May.)
The consequences of such a hiring spree would spread beyond the tech sector, which would see salary increases and talent wars in Google’s expansion regions. In Vancouver’s case, where Amazon could employ as many as 10,000 people, local industry leaders expect postsecondary institutions and retraining centres to expand, while its real-estate market would get tighter and more expensive.
Google reported financial results for the final quarter of 2019 this week, missing analysts’ targets, which drove the company’s market capitalization below US$1-trillion.
