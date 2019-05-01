 Skip to main content

Instagram testing private ‘like’ counts for some Canadian users

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Instagram is launching a test in Canada this week that will make the “like” counts on posts private for some users.

A spokesman for Facebook Inc., which owns Instagram, says a select group of Canadian users will have the number of likes and video views removed from their Instagram feeds, permalink pages and profiles.

Instagram is launching a test in Canada this week that will make the 'like' counts on posts private for some users.

The spokesman says users involved in the test will be able to see the like counts on photos and videos they upload, but the number will be concealed on other people’s posts.

He says those in the test group can still see a list of people who liked a post, and for all other Canadians, it will be business as usual.

He says the test, which is currently limited to Canada, is part of an effort to encourage users to focus on the photos and videos being shared, rather than how many likes they receive.

The spokesman described the trial as exploratory, but noted that Instagram doesn’t always roll out features it tests.

