Alberta’s professional engineering regulator is in a fight with the province’s technology sector, insisting anyone with the title “software engineer” must hold a permit to do the job – and pay fees for that right.

The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, or APEGA, has asked a court to order one of the province’s leading software companies, Octopusapp Inc., known as Jobber, to stop using the term “engineer” in job titles and postings unless it gets a permit.

That has caused an uproar in Alberta’s technology sector. On Friday, the Council of Canadian Innovators, or CCI, published an open letter signed by chief executive officers of 32 Alberta tech companies, including Jobber’s Sam Pillar, calling on Premier Danielle Smith to stop “regulator overreach” by APEGA.

The letter says APEGA’s “aggressive position” would result in “onerous, restrictive and unnecessary certification requirements” for developers, and harm the companies’ ability to compete globally for talent. “If we cannot effectively compete for the best employees while headquartered in Alberta, we must seriously consider whether this is a place where our companies can succeed,” states the letter signed by CEOs of Benevity Inc., Symend Inc., Neo Financial Technologies Inc. and others.

CCI president Benjamin Bergen said he hoped Ms. Smith, who pledged to cut red tape while campaigning for leadership of Alberta’s United Conservative Party, would take action “because this is really a red tape issue. It is the only jurisdiction globally that is pushing this. It’s making Alberta uncompetitive in the tech sector.”

APEGA’s stance is not that of a rogue regulator. In July, Engineers Canada issued a joint statement co-signed with all 12 provincial and territorial engineering regulatory bodies, including APEGA, calling on use of titles “software engineer” and “computer engineer” to be prohibited unless the individuals are licensed as engineers.

“Professional engineers are held to high professional and ethical standards and work in the public interest,” it said. “The public places a high degree of trust in the profession and these layers of accountability and transparency help keep Canadians safe.”

Provincial and territorial laws regulating engineers vary between jurisdictions. Alberta’s Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act states no individual, corporation or partnership can use the word “engineer” in a job title unless they are “a professional engineer, licensee or permit holder entitled to engage in the practice of engineering.”

APEGA is mandated to enforce the act. In late 2021, it went after Edmonton-based Jobber.

In an application filed with the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta, APEGA argued that Jobber – which sells software to home service entrepreneurs to run their businesses and employs people known as “software engineers”– is not permitted to call them that or “to hold out or represent itself as being entitled to practice engineering in Alberta” because it isn’t an association member.

APEGA permit dues for companies are $500, multiplied by the square root of the number of engineers on staff; a member company with 100 engineers would pay $5,000, or $500 times 10, for example.

APEGA said in its application it tried to persuade Jobber “to bring itself into compliance” by applying for a permit; Jobber said it didn’t have to. “There are no circumstances that would justify refusal of this application due to the risk to the public of the respondent holding out or representing itself as being entitled to engage in the practice of engineering without authorization to do so,” the complaint says.

APEGA has asked the court to order Jobber to stop using job titles “containing the reserved title ‘engineer.’”

Engineers come in various forms, including aerospace, chemical, civil, electrical and mechanical. Some build bridges, rockets, cars or dams. They are typically licensed by bodies like APEGA.

But software and computer engineers write code and don’t typically require industry accreditation for the title. “The term ‘engineer’ has been used in software for decades,” said Dax Dasilva, executive chairman of Montreal’s Lightspeed Commerce Inc. “I don’t believe more regulation around terminology is suddenly necessary.”

Jobber’s Mr. Pillar said he can’t comment on the particulars of the case as it is still before the court. But he said the principle behind the complaint “is short-sighted” because “software engineer” is a well-known global standard job title, and if Jobber couldn’t advertise for jobs with that specific description, it would be disadvantaged.

Applicants “will see Facebook and Amazon and Google posting for software engineering jobs and they’ll go work there because Jobber’s software engineering jobs won’t show up” if it can’t use the term, he said.

Mr. Pillar added there is little risk “anybody would be confused” and think Jobber’s engineers are qualified to build bridges, “and we’re not calling our employees certified professional engineers or P. Engs or anything like that. That would be absurd. We’re just using common terminology that everyone uses around software companies.”

Messages to APEGA and Engineers Canada seeking comment were not returned.