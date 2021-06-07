 Skip to main content
Technology

Lightspeed POS ‘heading directly for Shopify’ with latest acquisition spree

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Lightspeed CEO Dax Dasilva, in Montreal, on Dec. 11, 2020.

Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Lightspeed POS Inc.’s shopping spree continued Monday as the merchant point-of-sale software provider announced two acquisitions totalling US$925-million, including an emerging competitor to fellow Canadian giant Shopify Inc .

The acquisitive Montreal-based Lightpseed said it would pay US$500-million for Ecwid, a San Diego-based ecommerce platform with more than 130,000 paying customers and US$20-million in revenue in the year ended March 31. Ecwid is a fraction of Shopify’s size and growing at more than 50 per cent a year, compared to Shopify’s 86 per cent year-over-year revenue growth in 2020. Nevertheless, the deal appears to mark an overt expansion in strategy for Lightspeed, which has previously provided “omnichannel” point-of-sale software for merchants in the restaurant, bricks-and-mortar retail and golf and hospitality space looking to serve customers both in person and online.

Ecwid, like Shopify, is more of a pure ecommerce platform that enables companies to sell online. The California company raised US$42-million in growth capital in May 2020 led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and PeakSpan Capital. Lightspeed is paying $175-million in cash and issuing shares valued at about $325-million for the deal, which is expected to close in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Lightspeed’s second acquisition marks a continued recent expansion into the business of supplying its merchants. The company said it would pay US$425-million for NuORDER Inc., which provides an online platform for 100,000 retailers to automate wholesale product ordering and handle drop-ship ecommerce orders from more than 3,000 brands. LA-based NuORDER generated US$20-million in revenue in the year ended March 31, up 30 per cent from the prior year. Lightspeed is paying for the deal half in cash and half in stock.

“By joining forces with Ecwid and NuORDER, Lightspeed becomes the common thread uniting merchants, suppliers and consumers, a transformation we believe will enable innovative retailers to adapt to the new world of commerce,” Lightspeed CEO Dax Dasilva said in a release. “As economies reopen and business creation accelerates, we hope to embolden entrepreneurs with the tools they need to simplify their operations and scale their ambitions.”

The two deals follow three acquisitions valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars apiece by Lightspeed in the last seven months. The company agreed to pay more than US4400-million apiece for two U.S. companies last fall: Upserve Inc., which provides internet-based restaurant management software to 7,000 restaurants in the U.S., and ShopKeep Inc., used by U.S. bars, restaurants and coffee shops. Three months ago, Lightspeed agreed to buy Vend Ltd., a cloud-based retail management software company, for US$350-million.

“Unlike their previous acquisitions which have been to expand their market reach, it looks like today’s acquisitions are to expand on their technical capabilities making their platform more attractive to prospective merchants while growing their addressable market size with new services,” said National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse. “Quite frankly, it looks like they are heading directly for Shopify.”

Lightspeed stock rose 1 per cent in pre-market trading on the news. The stock has been up sharply since the company reported strong year-end results last month, including revenue of US$82.4-million in the fourth quarter, up 127 per cent year over year. Roughly two-thirds of the revenue gain in the quarter came from ShopKeep and UpServe. The company reported a net loss of US$42-million in the quarter, compared to a loss of US$18.6-million in the same period a year earlier.

