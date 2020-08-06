 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Technology

Lightspeed revenue jumps as SMBs boost pandemic use, but loss doubles

Josh O’Kane
Open this photo in gallery

The Lightspeed logo seen at the company's offices in Montreal on Oct. 16, 2017.

Dario Ayala/for The Globe and Mail

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted Montreal’s Lightspeed POS Inc.‘s revenue and customer base, even as growth in the amount of money processed by its cloud-based point-of-sale platform slowed.

The company said small- and medium-sized businesses shifted away from legacy point-of-sale systems to embrace its digitally integrated suite of products during the pandemic.

Though business slowed significantly in April, the company said as it reported its fiscal first-quarter 2021 earnings Thursday that it soon accelerated, pushing revenue up 51 per cent to US$36.2-million. But the company’s loss for the quarter more than doubled from a year earlier to US$20.1-million, as it boosted both general and research-and-development costs and paid out compensation related to a number of recent acquisitions.

The quarter ended June 30, 2020. The total customer locations it served grew to 77,000, up 34 per cent from a year earlier and 2 per cent from the end of April at the height of the pandemic’s uncertainty. Though a higher-than-usual number of customers left Lightspeed during the quarter, the company said its pace of new-customer growth offset that.

The total volume of transactions processed by Lightspeed’s software grew 17 per cent year-over-year to more than US$5.4-billion. Transaction volumes collapsed in April – among its restaurant clients, the amount of payments Lightspeed processed fell by more than 80 per cent – but grew through May and June, the company said.

The growth of that transaction volume significantly decelerated from the prior quarter, however; in the quarter that ended in March, its year-over-year transaction-volume growth was 70 per cent.

