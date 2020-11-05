Lightspeed to buy New York-based ShopKeep for $440-million; tops expectations in latest quarter

Lightspeed POS Inc. announced its biggest acquisition to date and reported financial results well ahead of expectations Thursday.

The Montreal software company, which provides internet-based point-of-sale and payments products for retail, hospitality and golf companies, said it had signed a definitive agreement to buy ShopKeep Inc., a New York-based provider of internet-based commerce software for restaurants and retailers for about US$440-million. It will pay US$145.2-in cash and cover the balance by issuing 9.5-million shares. The company had US$513.1-million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of September after raising US$305-million in a public offering on the New York Stock Exchange earlier that month.

ShopKeep, the latest in a string of acquisitions for Lightspeed, generated about US$50-million in revenue from more than 20,000 customers in the US in the last 12 months and handled gross transactions on behalf of its customers of about US$7-billion. That’s roughly equal to about one-quarter of Lightspeed’s size. The acquisition is expected to close by Dec. 31, Lightspeed said.

Lightspeed said it generated US$45.5-million in second-quarter revenue ended Sept 30, more than 10 per cent above average analyst estimates and the company’s own projections. It posted a net loss of US$19.5-million, nearly double the previous year’s level.

Analysts more closely watch the company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which came in at a loss of US$2.8-million. That was an improvement of US$2.3-million from a year earlier and better than analysts expectations.

The company said despite the challenges of the pandemic, its customers increased gross transaction volume by 56 per cent year-over-year in the quarter to US$8.5-billion, driven by two acquisitions as well as solid seasonal performance by its customers that serve the bike and golf markets.

Factoring out the acquisitions, the company’s software and payments revenue grew by 42 per cent year over year, with payments revenue increasing by more than 300 per cent. The company had more than 80,000 customers at the end of September, prior to the ShopKeep acquisition. That was up by 3,000 over the first quarter

Chief financial officer Brandon Nussey said in a release the quarter was "one of the most exceptional…in the history of Lightspeed, demonstrating not only that the business mode is working, but also our potential for the long term.

The company also said it anticipated third-quarter revenue of between US$44-million and US$47-million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of about US$8-million to US$10-million

Lightspeed shares were up by 1.45 per cent on the NYSE to $35 in pre-morning trading. Its share value has increased by more than 25 per cent this year despite challenges facing many of its restaurant-based customers, reflecting broad-based gains for technology companies during the health crisis. Lightspeed’s stock went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in March 2019 at $16 a share.

