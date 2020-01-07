Lightspeed to spend $100-million to expand point-of-sale business in Europe with largest acquisition yet

Open this photo in gallery Lightspeed, whose Montreal headquarters are seen here, has purchased a German competitor in a deal worth more than US$100-million. Dario Ayala/for The Globe and Mail

Montreal’s Lightspeed POS Inc. announced Tuesday that it will spend more than US$100-million in cash and stock to buy German competitor Gastrofix GmbH and expand within Europe.

The cloud-based retail point-of-sale (POS) service provider was one of just two Canadian IT companies to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange last year. It has since been on a global acquisition spree. Last October, it bought Australian POS software firm Kounta Holdings Pty Ltd. for US$43-million in cash and stock plus an additional US$18-million in potential performance payouts.

Kounta was Lightspeed’s biggest acquisition at the time, until it revealed Tuesday that it would offer Berlin-based Gastrofix US$61-million in cash and US$40-million in shares, at a value of US$28.16 per share. (Lightspeed’s shares were trading at $37.36 midmorning Tuesday, or about US$28.67.) The deal also includes about US$11-million in potential future payouts tied to goals such as hitting performance targets.

Gastrofix brings 8,000 client locations with it, giving Lightspeed a significant footprint in Germany, Austria, Norway and other European markets.

