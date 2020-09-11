Lightspeed to start trading Friday on NYSE; stock offering raises US$305-million

Lightspeed POS Inc. stock is set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange today after the Montreal software company raised gross proceeds of US$305-million in a stock offering.

The company, which provides internet-based point-of-sale and payments products for retail, hospitality and golf companies, said late Thursday it had priced the offering of 10 million subordinate voting shares at US$30.50 a share, which translate to about $40.16. That is a four per cent discount from Lightspeed’s Thursday closing price of C$41.87 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Lightspeed’s largest shareholder, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, also sold 1.65 million of its 25.9 million subordinate shares in the offering for gross proceeds of US$50.3-million. The company had announced its public offering on the US exchange on Wednesday. Lightspeed stock is up more than 150 per cent from its March 2019 TSX IPO price of $16 a share, similar to other digital companies that have seen their valuations soar during the pandemic.

The underwriters on the offering, led by Morgan Stanley, Barclays and BMO Financial Group and including another eight U.S. and Canadian banks, have the right to buy an additional 1.75 million additional subordinate shares from the company and from five senior executives including chief executive Dax Dasilva during the 30 days after the offering closes.

Lightspeed said it expects to use the net proceeds of the offering “primarily to strengthen the company’s financial position and allow it to pursue its growth strategies.” Much of Lightspeed’s growth since it went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in March, 2019, has come from a string of acquisitions globally, as well as the introduction of payments processing early last year.

In listing south of the border Lightspeed joins several other Canadian technology companies that have dual Canadian/US listings, including Shopify Inc., Open Text Corp., Celestica Inc., CGI Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

