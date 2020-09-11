 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Technology

Register
AdChoices

Lightspeed to start trading Friday on NYSE; stock offering raises US$305-million

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Lightspeed POS Inc. stock is set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange today after the Montreal software company raised gross proceeds of US$305-million in a stock offering.

The company, which provides internet-based point-of-sale and payments products for retail, hospitality and golf companies, said late Thursday it had priced the  offering of 10 million subordinate voting shares at US$30.50 a share, which translate to about $40.16. That is a four per cent discount from Lightspeed’s Thursday closing price of C$41.87 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Lightspeed’s largest shareholder, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, also sold 1.65 million of its 25.9 million subordinate shares in the offering for gross proceeds of US$50.3-million. The company had announced its public offering on the US exchange on Wednesday. Lightspeed stock is up more than 150 per cent from its March 2019 TSX IPO price of $16 a share, similar to other digital companies that have seen their valuations soar during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The underwriters on the offering, led by Morgan Stanley, Barclays and BMO Financial Group and including another eight U.S. and Canadian banks, have the right to buy an additional 1.75 million additional subordinate shares from the company and from five senior executives including chief executive Dax Dasilva during the 30 days after the offering closes.

Lightspeed said it expects to use the net proceeds of the offering “primarily to strengthen the company’s financial position and allow it to pursue its growth strategies.” Much of Lightspeed’s growth since it went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in March, 2019, has come from a string of acquisitions globally, as well as the introduction of payments processing early last year.

In listing south of the border Lightspeed joins several other Canadian technology companies that have dual Canadian/US listings, including Shopify Inc., Open Text Corp., Celestica Inc., CGI Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies